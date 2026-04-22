Small Business Economy (2026): Registered Agents Inc Tracks U.S. Formation Activity in Monthly Report by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agents Inc has released its latest March Business Formation Report, offering a detailed look at small business activity across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The March 2026 report shows monthly formation activity rebounded to near peaks in the first part of the year after expected dips in February due to seasonal trends.

According to the report, 580,612 new businesses were formed nationwide in March. This represents a nearly 10% increase from February, with a similar percentage gain year-over-year compared to the same period last year, signaling increased entrepreneurial momentum to round out the first quarter of the year.

Florida Continues to Set the Pace for Business Formations

At the state level, Florida recorded 54,402 new business formations in March. Other large states, including California and Texas, maintained high formation volumes, though many experienced month-to-month declines consistent with national trends.

Meanwhile, there were several states with unexpected growth surges during March:

South Dakota recorded a 45% increase in formations from February

recorded a 45% increase in formations from February Louisiana and New Hampshire saw 42% and 41% increases over the same period

March Rebound Marks One of the Strongest Months on Record

While February saw typical month-over-month declines in business formations, March data confirms that these shifts were temporary and largely seasonal in nature. Formation activity rebounded sharply, climbing back toward January's elevated levels and reinforcing the strength of underlying entrepreneurial demand.

In fact, March 2026 now ranks as the third-highest monthly total for new business formations nationwide on record - a clear signal that the early-year slowdown did not disrupt broader momentum.

The recovery was both strong and widespread. Forty jurisdictions recorded double-digit growth from February to March, with 14 states posting gains of 20 percent or more. This scale of expansion underscores that the rebound was not limited to a handful of outliers, but instead reflects broad-based re-engagement from founders across the country.

Several states led this resurgence, including South Dakota, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Illinois, each posting some of the highest month-over-month increases nationwide. These gains highlight how entrepreneurial activity continues to emerge across a diverse range of geographies, not just in traditional economic centers.

At the same time, stability in high-performing states also stands out. Wyoming growth stayed flat in March, but this reflects the state maintaining consistently elevated formation levels following a period of rapid expansion - not a slowdown in activity. For business owners, this signals a mature, high-volume formation environment that continues to attract new filings at a steady pace.

Business Owner Sentiment Remains Strong

In addition to formation data, the report includes survey insights from business owners nationwide. Key findings include:

49% of respondents say their business is stronger than it was a year ago

59% report being very optimistic about the next 12 months

These figures highlight a combination of confidence and vulnerability, reflecting both optimism about growth and ongoing financial pressures.

A Real-Time View of the Small Business Economy

The Business Formation Report is based on state-level filings and tracks every new business entity formed, regardless of whether it goes on to apply for an EIN or hire employees. This approach provides a more immediate and comprehensive snapshot compared to traditional federal data sources.

By releasing the report monthly, Registered Agents Inc aims to support:

Policymakers assessing the impact of regulatory changes

Economists analyzing regional growth patterns

Entrepreneurs seeking insight into emerging opportunities

As small businesses continue to play a central role in economic growth, timely and detailed data remains critical. The March report underscores a key takeaway: while short-term fluctuations persist, the broader trend points to a resilient and evolving small business landscape in 2026.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Registered Agents Inc

Registered Agents Inc (RAI) is a private, family-owned company and the nation's largest provider of registered agent services, compliance solutions and full identity services. The company helps hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs every year start their own business and establish a legitimate, professional presence online and in their communities. Because of its extensive internal data, Registered Agents Inc also releases its monthly Business Formation Report using real-time state-level filings, cross-referenced with U.S. Census data, to offer exclusive insights into how the small business economy is performing.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org