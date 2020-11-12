Small Business Exchange Provides Pathway To Manage Cyber Security Risk

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and mid-tier Michigan businesses, combatting growing cyber security threats, have a new ally. The Small Business Exchange, (www.radiusag.com) developed by Radius Advisory Group in Holland, Michigan, provides a practical and affordable way to start managing cyber risk when there is limited time, technical expertise and money.

"Due to COVID-19, Michigan's businesses are focusing their limited financial resources on basic operations and not necessarily on cyber risks, leaving them vulnerable to cyber-attacks," says Betsy Freeman, CEO, Radius Advisory Group and founder of the Small Business Exchange. "We encourage business owners to take steps to understand their current cyber posture, act quickly to close security gaps and protect themselves as they strengthen their security over time."

"Participation in the Exchange requires an annual fee of $365. That's $1 a day to start managing cyber risk," adds Freeman. "We tried to make it incredibly easy to get started and provide options based on what each business owner can afford in terms of time and money."

The Exchange provides access to a small, curated marketplace of select vendors. The vendors offer services including cyber assessments, prioritized roadmaps to close identified gaps, affordable security expertise as needed and basic cyber security insurance options. Additionally, the Exchange includes a Best Practices Library and a Threat of the Month Club column that provides a summarized, digestible focus on a single, high priority, present-day threat.

As new cyber-attacks continue to dominate the headlines, the Exchange is being welcomed by the business community. "Finally, there's a realization that small business cyber risks are just as important as those in big business, but that we have more limited resources to mitigate them," says Jeff Teerman, owner of Holland, MI-based Teerman's of Holland.

"The Small Business Exchange was built by small business for small business. Now, business owners can begin managing cyber security risks on their own terms," Freeman concludes.

Radius Advisory Group, LLC is a management consultancy focused on resolving cyber security issues of national importance through Strategic Advisory Services and Use Case Development and Testing. Consistent with our business-aligned security approach, the launch of the Small Business Exchange extends Radius' brand portfolio to help manage risk across the small business sector, a critical component of the nation's supply chain.

