Small Business Expo Announces 2021 Schedule for Virtual and Live Events to Help Business Owners Thrive

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Expo, America's biggest business networking and educational event for business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, has released its 2021 schedule of both virtual and live shows with major sponsors including AT&T Business and CNBC. A total of 45 shows will take place this year throughout the United States.

According to Zachary Lezberg, CEO and Producer, Small Business Expo, "We are thrilled to be able to launch our 2021 schedule and bring back live events starting in August. Now more than ever before, small businesses need to be out there networking, identifying important resources to streamline operations, and get inspired to innovate and grow their businesses. With an amazing line-up of sponsors, exhibitors, and workshops, Small Business Expo provides a FREE all-access pass to the tools business owners need to succeed."

The 2021 schedule of events is as follows (note: some shows have already taken place):

VIRTUAL SHOWS:

San Antonio, TX – January 28

– Sacramento, CA – February 4

– Orange County, CA – February 11

– National – February 18

Las Vegas – February 25

– Charlotte, NC – March 4

– Hartford, CT – March 11

– Washington, DC – March 18

– National – March 25

Seattle, WA – April 1

– Portland, OR – April 8

– Salt Lake City, UT – April 15

– Denver, CO – April 22

– Minneapolis, MN – April 29

– National – May 6

Kansas City, MO – May 13

– St. Louis, MO – May 20

– Nashville, TN – May 27

– Memphis, TN – June 3

– New Orleans, LA – June 10

– National – June 17

Indianapolis – June 22

– Cincinnati, OH – June 24

– Queens, NY – July 29

– National – August 5

National – September 30

National – November 19

LIVE SHOWS:

Chicago, IL – August 25

– San Diego, CA – September 2

– San Francisco, CA – September 9

– Los Angeles, CA – September 14

– Phoenix, AZ – September 21

– Philadelphia, PA – October 6

– Dallas, TX – November 3

– Austin, TX – November 11

– Houston, TX – November 16

– Atlanta, GA – December 2

– Orlando, FL – December 9

– Miami, FL – December 16

In addition to networking and learning about new products and services at the exhibition, participants are invited to attend Small Business University workshops either virtually or live, which cover a wealth of business-critical skills and strategies including sales and marketing, finance management, SEO strategies, social media marketing, business planning and growth, legal tips and pitfalls to avoid, human resources guidance, employee incentives, and much more.

Participation is free of charge to business owners. To register for a virtual or live event, visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com .

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. The 2021 roster of events features AT&T Business as the National Presenting Sponsor and CNBC as the Media Sponsor. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com .

