Small Business Expo Announces Winners of 2019 Best of Small Business Awards™

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo , America's BIGGEST small business trade show & networking event announced the winners of its 2nd Annual Best of Small Business Awards™ . The Best of Small Business Awards celebrates the top small to mid-sized business visionaries in the United States. These highly coveted awards are a powerful testament to the continued hard work of America's most distinct Small Business Owners.

The Best of Small Business Awards is presented by Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST Business Networking & Educational Event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs.

Best Accounting Firm SD Mayer & Associates LLP Best App Charm City Concierge Best Business Coach ActionCOACH Best Business Consultant EHS Support Best Business Law Firm Tung Law Firm, PLLC Best Customer Service JB Clothiers Best I.T. Company IT Support LA Best Innovative Product/Service One Step Shot, LLC Best Marketing Agency Art Unlimited Best PPC Agency AdEdge Digital Marketing Best PR Agency UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations Best SEO Company Digital Resource Best Website Developer 3 Media Web Best Workplace Digital Resource CEO of the Year Rafael Tirado Entrepreneur of the Year Francisco Javier Rivera Small Business of the Year Run Motivators Start-Up of the Year Canary Speech Young Entrepreneur of the Year Charday Oldacre

SB100 WINNERS:

SB100 Winner Ranking Wepa Commercial Cleaning 1 IT Support LA 2 Parties By Bellas 3 NueWay Studios 4 Run Motivators 5 LaunchPM 6 Juicy Girl Inc. 7 One Step Shot, LLC 8 Arch Express 9 EHS Support 10 intkase corp. 11 Disinfecting For You, Inc. 12 The Digital Ring 13 3 Media Web 14 Aerospace Quality Research and Development 15 Attivo Networks 16 Art Unlimited 17 Anointed News Journal 18 Overall Contractors Group, Inc. 19 GetUWired 20 JMC Brands 21 Used oem parts llc 22 Campaign Pay It Forward 23 Big Sky Franchise Team 24 Hurts Donut Company 25 Proactive Talent 26 Brainchild Studios 27 UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations 28 Siddhi 29 GeorgiaLocalSearch, LLC 30 Class Experts Group 31 JB Clothiers 32 Canary Speech 33 Seaside Yarn and Fiber 34 Balancing Life's Issues, Inc. 35 All Places Traveled, LLC 36 Patriot Services Network 37 Stablegold Hospitality 38 Sourced. 39 Possible POS Inc 40 mCubed Staffing 41 Digital Resource 42 Hint, Inc. 43 StartItUp 44 Base Beauty Creative Agency 45 Northwest Escrow, LLC 46 OSD 47 Accounting to Scale 48 Varidesk 49 Bento for Business 50 Trainual 51 SD Mayer & Associates LLP 52 HAPPY PR 53 Elite Insurance Partners 54 Tung Law Firm, PLLC 55 ActionCOACH 56 ARC Risk and Compliance 57 Pawnbrokers of Rodeo Drive 58 Diamond View Studios 59 Elite Roofing 60 American Real PM 61 Boostability.com 62 E-Mac 63 Luminate Marketing 64 AdEdge Digital Marketing 65 NLPD Main Line Locksmith 66 Generation Painting, Inc 67 Mellanni Fine Linens 68 Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 69 Crosslin PLLC 70 Charm City Concierge 71 Lynette Nicole PR 72 TaylorMade Experience 73 Digital Agent 74 Aroma Indian Bistro 75 Weave Communications LLC 76 TGO Consulting 77 Wolfgang Petroleum LLC 78 Bold Penguin 79 PEO Spectrum 80 Inbar Group,Inc - Business Brokers 81 Ashby & Graff Real Estate 82 Preparture Inc 83 Integrated Media Group 84 UniVoxx 85 Far Out Solutions 86 Solutions On 2nd, LLC 87

"I am excited to announce this year's Best of Small Business Awards Winners," said Zach Lezberg, CEO, Small Business Expo. "The winners represent the top small business leaders in the country. These incredible visionaries understand what it means to take risks and lead their businesses to tremendous success."

To view the full list of winners and honorable mentions, visit: www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/small-business-award/

