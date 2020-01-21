Small Business Expo Announces Winners of 2019 Best of Small Business Awards™
Jan 21, 2020, 08:39 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST small business trade show & networking event announced the winners of its 2nd Annual Best of Small Business Awards™. The Best of Small Business Awards celebrates the top small to mid-sized business visionaries in the United States. These highly coveted awards are a powerful testament to the continued hard work of America's most distinct Small Business Owners.
|
Best Accounting Firm
|
SD Mayer & Associates LLP
|
Best App
|
Charm City Concierge
|
Best Business Coach
|
ActionCOACH
|
Best Business Consultant
|
EHS Support
|
Best Business Law Firm
|
Tung Law Firm, PLLC
|
Best Customer Service
|
JB Clothiers
|
Best I.T. Company
|
IT Support LA
|
Best Innovative Product/Service
|
One Step Shot, LLC
|
Best Marketing Agency
|
Art Unlimited
|
Best PPC Agency
|
AdEdge Digital Marketing
|
Best PR Agency
|
UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations
|
Best SEO Company
|
Digital Resource
|
Best Website Developer
|
3 Media Web
|
Best Workplace
|
Digital Resource
|
CEO of the Year
|
Rafael Tirado
|
Entrepreneur of the Year
|
Francisco Javier Rivera
|
Small Business of the Year
|
Run Motivators
|
Start-Up of the Year
|
Canary Speech
|
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
|
Charday Oldacre
SB100 WINNERS:
|
SB100 Winner
|
Ranking
|
Wepa Commercial Cleaning
|
1
|
IT Support LA
|
2
|
Parties By Bellas
|
3
|
NueWay Studios
|
4
|
Run Motivators
|
5
|
LaunchPM
|
6
|
Juicy Girl Inc.
|
7
|
One Step Shot, LLC
|
8
|
Arch Express
|
9
|
EHS Support
|
10
|
intkase corp.
|
11
|
Disinfecting For You, Inc.
|
12
|
The Digital Ring
|
13
|
3 Media Web
|
14
|
Aerospace Quality Research and Development
|
15
|
Attivo Networks
|
16
|
Art Unlimited
|
17
|
Anointed News Journal
|
18
|
Overall Contractors Group, Inc.
|
19
|
GetUWired
|
20
|
JMC Brands
|
21
|
Used oem parts llc
|
22
|
Campaign Pay It Forward
|
23
|
Big Sky Franchise Team
|
24
|
Hurts Donut Company
|
25
|
Proactive Talent
|
26
|
Brainchild Studios
|
27
|
UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations
|
28
|
Siddhi
|
29
|
GeorgiaLocalSearch, LLC
|
30
|
Class Experts Group
|
31
|
JB Clothiers
|
32
|
Canary Speech
|
33
|
Seaside Yarn and Fiber
|
34
|
Balancing Life's Issues, Inc.
|
35
|
All Places Traveled, LLC
|
36
|
Patriot Services Network
|
37
|
Stablegold Hospitality
|
38
|
Sourced.
|
39
|
Possible POS Inc
|
40
|
mCubed Staffing
|
41
|
Digital Resource
|
42
|
Hint, Inc.
|
43
|
StartItUp
|
44
|
Base Beauty Creative Agency
|
45
|
Northwest Escrow, LLC
|
46
|
OSD
|
47
|
Accounting to Scale
|
48
|
Varidesk
|
49
|
Bento for Business
|
50
|
Trainual
|
51
|
SD Mayer & Associates LLP
|
52
|
HAPPY PR
|
53
|
Elite Insurance Partners
|
54
|
Tung Law Firm, PLLC
|
55
|
ActionCOACH
|
56
|
ARC Risk and Compliance
|
57
|
Pawnbrokers of Rodeo Drive
|
58
|
Diamond View Studios
|
59
|
Elite Roofing
|
60
|
American Real PM
|
61
|
Boostability.com
|
62
|
E-Mac
|
63
|
Luminate Marketing
|
64
|
AdEdge Digital Marketing
|
65
|
NLPD Main Line Locksmith
|
66
|
Generation Painting, Inc
|
67
|
Mellanni Fine Linens
|
68
|
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
|
69
|
Crosslin PLLC
|
70
|
Charm City Concierge
|
71
|
Lynette Nicole PR
|
72
|
TaylorMade Experience
|
73
|
Digital Agent
|
74
|
Aroma Indian Bistro
|
75
|
Weave Communications LLC
|
76
|
TGO Consulting
|
77
|
Wolfgang Petroleum LLC
|
78
|
Bold Penguin
|
79
|
PEO Spectrum
|
80
|
Inbar Group,Inc - Business Brokers
|
81
|
Ashby & Graff Real Estate
|
82
|
Preparture Inc
|
83
|
Integrated Media Group
|
84
|
UniVoxx
|
85
|
Far Out Solutions
|
86
|
Solutions On 2nd, LLC
|
87
"I am excited to announce this year's Best of Small Business Awards Winners," said Zach Lezberg, CEO, Small Business Expo. "The winners represent the top small business leaders in the country. These incredible visionaries understand what it means to take risks and lead their businesses to tremendous success."
To view the full list of winners and honorable mentions, visit: www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/small-business-award/
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is America's BIGGEST business to business trade show and networking event for small business owners & entrepreneurs. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
