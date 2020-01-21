Small Business Expo Announces Winners of 2019 Best of Small Business Awards™

Small Business Expo

Jan 21, 2020, 08:39 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST small business trade show & networking event announced the winners of its 2nd Annual Best of Small Business Awards™. The Best of Small Business Awards celebrates the top small to mid-sized business visionaries in the United States. These highly coveted awards are a powerful testament to the continued hard work of America's most distinct Small Business Owners.

The Best of Small Business Awards is presented by Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST Business Networking & Educational Event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs.
Best Accounting Firm

SD Mayer & Associates LLP

Best App

Charm City Concierge

Best Business Coach

ActionCOACH

Best Business Consultant

EHS Support

Best Business Law Firm

Tung Law Firm, PLLC

Best Customer Service

JB Clothiers

Best I.T. Company

IT Support LA

Best Innovative Product/Service

One Step Shot, LLC

Best Marketing Agency

Art Unlimited

Best PPC Agency

AdEdge Digital Marketing

Best PR Agency

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations

Best SEO Company

Digital Resource

Best Website Developer

3 Media Web

Best Workplace

Digital Resource

CEO of the Year

Rafael Tirado

Entrepreneur of the Year

Francisco Javier Rivera

Small Business of the Year

Run Motivators

Start-Up of the Year

Canary Speech

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Charday Oldacre

SB100 WINNERS:

SB100 Winner

Ranking

Wepa Commercial Cleaning

1

IT Support LA

2

Parties By Bellas

3

NueWay Studios

4

Run Motivators

5

LaunchPM

6

Juicy Girl Inc.

7

One Step Shot, LLC

8

Arch Express

9

EHS Support

10

intkase corp.

11

Disinfecting For You, Inc.

12

The Digital Ring

13

3 Media Web

14

Aerospace Quality Research and Development

15

Attivo Networks

16

Art Unlimited

17

Anointed News Journal

18

Overall Contractors Group, Inc.

19

GetUWired

20

JMC Brands

21

Used oem parts llc

22

Campaign Pay It Forward

23

Big Sky Franchise Team

24

Hurts Donut Company

25

Proactive Talent

26

Brainchild Studios

27

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations

28

Siddhi

29

GeorgiaLocalSearch, LLC

30

Class Experts Group

31

JB Clothiers

32

Canary Speech

33

Seaside Yarn and Fiber

34

Balancing Life's Issues, Inc.

35

All Places Traveled, LLC

36

Patriot Services Network

37

Stablegold Hospitality

38

Sourced.

39

Possible POS Inc

40

mCubed Staffing

41

Digital Resource

42

Hint, Inc.

43

StartItUp

44

Base Beauty Creative Agency

45

Northwest Escrow, LLC

46

OSD

47

Accounting to Scale

48

Varidesk

49

Bento for Business

50

Trainual

51

SD Mayer & Associates LLP

52

HAPPY PR

53

Elite Insurance Partners

54

Tung Law Firm, PLLC

55

ActionCOACH

56

ARC Risk and Compliance

57

Pawnbrokers of Rodeo Drive

58

Diamond View Studios

59

Elite Roofing

60

American Real PM

61

Boostability.com

62

E-Mac

63

Luminate Marketing

64

AdEdge Digital Marketing

65

NLPD Main Line Locksmith

66

Generation Painting, Inc

67

Mellanni Fine Linens

68

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

69

Crosslin PLLC

70

Charm City Concierge

71

Lynette Nicole PR

72

TaylorMade Experience

73

Digital Agent

74

Aroma Indian Bistro

75

Weave Communications LLC

76

TGO Consulting

77

Wolfgang Petroleum LLC

78

Bold Penguin

79

PEO Spectrum

80

Inbar Group,Inc - Business Brokers

81

Ashby & Graff Real Estate

82

Preparture Inc

83

Integrated Media Group

84

UniVoxx

85

Far Out Solutions

86

Solutions On 2nd, LLC

87

"I am excited to announce this year's Best of Small Business Awards Winners," said Zach Lezberg, CEO, Small Business Expo. "The winners represent the top small business leaders in the country. These incredible visionaries understand what it means to take risks and lead their businesses to tremendous success."

To view the full list of winners and honorable mentions, visit: www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/small-business-award/

About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is America's BIGGEST business to business trade show and networking event for small business owners & entrepreneurs. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

Contact: Steven Bryant
212-651-0696
232716@email4pr.com

SOURCE Small Business Expo

