Small Business Expo Introduces Small Business Expo Grant Sponsored by Microsoft

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Expo, America's biggest business networking and educational event for business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, will be helping small businesses take an even bigger step forward in 2021 with the introduction of the Small Business Expo Grant sponsored by Microsoft.

The National Virtual Small Business Expo takes place on March 25, 2021 from 10am-6pm. Attendees can register to attend for free at TheSmallBusinessExpo.com Microsoft sponsors the Small Business Expo Grant for Small Business Expo participants! One lucky Small Business will be awarded a $5,000 Grant to help their Small Business grow.

According to Zachary Lezberg, CEO and Producer, Small Business Expo, "Microsoft has generously offered a $5,000 grant for an attendee of our March 25th virtual event. This is such an amazing opportunity for a business to really invest in themselves in whatever way they feel is most valuable and we are incredibly appreciative of Microsoft's generosity."

Companies eligible for the Small Business Grant must meet the following criteria:

Be registered to attend the National Small Business Expo Virtual Show on March 25 .

. Have 25 or more employees at the time of the show.

Opt-in to the Small Business Expo Grant participation.

The official rules for the grant can be found here.

The Small Business Expo offers an incredible resource for information, business tools, and idea exchanges for small businesses of all sizes. In addition to networking and learning about new products and services at the exhibition, participants are invited to attend Small Business University workshops either virtually or live which cover a wealth of business-critical skills and strategies including sales and marketing, finance management, SEO strategies, social media marketing, business planning and growth, legal tips and pitfalls to avoid, human resources guidance, employee incentives, and much more.

To register for a virtual or live event, visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

