Small Business Expo's Live Shows Return on August 25th

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo, America's biggest business networking and educational event for business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, will bring back its live shows beginning in Chicago on August 25th. There will be a total of 15 live shows in the second half of 2021.

Our Small Business Expo Exhibitor Hall is packed with cutting-edge and business-critical products and services to help businesses with their everyday operational needs. Small Business Expo provides amazing content-rich Worksohps & Keynote Speakers to help passionate Small Business Owners grow their business.

According to Zachary Lezberg, CEO and Founder, Small Business Expo, "We were so happy to be able to pivot during the pandemic and still provide our audience of passionate, invested small business owners with access to networking and knowledge through our virtual shows. But now as more people are becoming vaccinated, we are able to resurrect our live shows around the country for the second half of the year because there honestly is nothing like being able to meet in person, share ideas, talk business, and be inspired for how to move forward post COVID. The pent up energy for our Live Shows is real!"

Small Business Expo will be following all local and CDC safety guidelines to ensure safety including masks required at all times, temperature checks at entrance, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and more.

The 2021 live shows are as follows:

Chicago, IL – August 25

– San Diego, CA – September 2

– San Francisco, CA – September 9

– Los Angeles, CA – September 14

– Phoenix, AZ – September 21

– Philadelphia, PA – October 6

– Brooklyn, NY – October 13

– New York, NY – October 22

– Boston, MA – October 27

– Dallas, TX – November 3

– Austin, TX – November 11

– Houston, TX – November 16

– Atlanta, GA – December 2

– Orlando, FL – December 9

– Miami, FL – December 16

In addition to networking and learning about new products and services at the Expo, participants are invited to attend Small Business University workshops which cover a wealth of business-critical skills and strategies including sales and marketing, finance management, SEO strategies, social media marketing, business planning and growth, legal tips and pitfalls to avoid, human resources guidance, employee incentives, and much more.

To register for a virtual or live event, visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

