Small Business Month Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Highlights Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and the Future of Small Business in the Age of AI

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Small Business Month, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online. This initiative brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, and organizations dedicated to empowering small businesses and helping them thrive in an increasingly fast-changing economy.

View PDF Small Business Month

As entrepreneurs navigate evolving technologies, shifting workplace dynamics, and economic uncertainty, Small Business Month explores the tools, strategies, and innovations shaping the future of business ownership. The campaign highlights how small businesses are leveraging artificial intelligence, adaptability, and creative leadership to remain competitive, scalable, and resilient.

Through expert interviews, practical insights, and real-world success stories, the campaign covers topics including AI adoption for small businesses, entrepreneurship, leadership, operational growth, healthcare solutions for employers, and strategies for long-term sustainability.

The campaign features contributions from leading voices in business, technology, and entrepreneurship committed to supporting the next generation of small business leaders:

Featured Editorial Voices:

Robert Herjavec

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

National Association of Self Employed

SCORE

Small Business Administration

Exact Sciences

Colon Cancer Coalition

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

Grasshopper Bank

Oscar Health

Paylocity

Special Editorial Spotlight

Entrepreneur, investor, and "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec graces the cover of Small Business Month. Known for building a globally recognized cybersecurity company and inspiring entrepreneurs through his role on "Shark Tank," Herjavec shares his perspective on leadership, AI, growth, and the realities of entrepreneurship in today's business landscape.

In an exclusive interview with Mediaplanet, Herjavec discusses why artificial intelligence is becoming one of the most transformative tools for modern businesses, the importance of building strong teams, and what separates successful entrepreneurs from those who struggle to scale.

"Anyone can start a business. There is no virtue or talent you need to be born with," Herjavec told Mediaplanet. "There is nothing more satisfying than building something great for yourself, your family, and your team, but it is a lot of sweat equity."

The campaign also explores how emerging technologies are helping entrepreneurs streamline operations, improve efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities while staying grounded in the values that define successful businesses.

Through thought leadership, innovation, and collaboration with organizations supporting entrepreneurs nationwide, Small Business Month underscores the critical role small businesses play in driving economic growth, innovation, and opportunity across the United States.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://issuu.com/mediaplanet_usa/docs/small_business_month

Media Contact

Josh Rouse

Operations and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet