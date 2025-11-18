Small Business Sales Will Never Be the Same: Meet Raynmaker, the First End-To-End Autonomous Sales Platform Built for SMBs

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, everything changes for small business sales as Raynmaker announced the launch of its AI-native autonomous sales platform, which manages the entire sales journey, from first call to payment.

This is the next frontier in sales. Gone are the days of "tech stacks" that never stack up to the needs of businesses. Today marks a first for small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners who want a single, simple autonomous sales solution that does it all in lifelike, brand-aware AI voice with human-level empathy and adaptability 24/7/365.

"We set out to build a platform that is tailored to how people make buying decisions. Thus, we focused on creating an AI-enabled conversation that leads with the brand voice, where we qualify, make an offer, overcome objections, schedule the service, take payment, and summarize the sale, creating more sales with less effort," said Joe Gagnon, CEO and co-founder of Raynmaker. "We believe that AI should help business owners reclaim their time and run their businesses better. That is what AI has promised the business world, and now it is what Raynmaker actually delivers." Gagnon adds that "voice" is back as an enabling user interface, leveraging AI for 'human-like' sales conversations.

The human selling experience, powered by AI

Raynmaker elevates the human selling experience rather than simply automating tasks. Conversations are brand-aware and context-sensitive, so buyers feel informed and empowered, not pressured. Behind the natural, human-like dialogue lies a sophisticated agentic architecture that coordinates scheduling, payments, customer data, and more, allowing consumers to transition seamlessly from inquiry to booking to payment without friction, while every step remains observable to the business.

As customers use the platform, it continuously learns across its agentic architecture. Each interaction trains its Large Language Model (LLM), creating a recursive learning loop that strengthens the entire system. The result is an ever-expanding corpus of sales conversations and outcomes that improve conversion rates and accelerate time to revenue. This growing intelligence powers smarter recommendations, next-best actions, and dynamic playbooks that optimize every step, from first call to payment.

Trust by design, real-world results

Raynmaker operates under its AI Constitution that provides a code of responsibility for data use and customer interaction. Owners have access to operational metrics, define how it speaks, and can leverage the observability capability of the platform. The commitment to the consumer is transparent interactions and consistent follow-through.

Raynmaker is live in production with over 30 SMBs across a variety of industries. Thus far, early adopters cite measurable outcomes such as:

Hang-up rates below 10 percent once callers realize they are speaking with AI, with many calling back for longer conversations.

$1.8 million in monthly lifetime value sold across 20 locations for a single franchise customer.

Owners report meaningful time freedom as the platform books and closes while they are off the clock.

"Owners do not want another tool. They want outcomes," said Garth Fasano, President and co-founder of Raynmaker. "With Raynmaker, we are already seeing small businesses win back their time, convert more opportunities, and increase customer happiness and experience. It is changing lives on both sides of the conversation, and we are just getting started."

Real buyers, real bookings, real revenue. This is how selling should feel. It is working for businesses and customers already, and starting today, any SMB can make it theirs. To learn more or request a demo, visit raynmaker.ai .

About Raynmaker

Raynmaker is an autonomous sales platform for small and medium-sized businesses that is redefining sales. Powered by its proprietary enterprise-grade RaynBrain™ sales insight engine, Raynmaker converts leads into customers by handling every step of the sales journey. From the first call to payment, Raynmaker's AI handles conversations, books appointments, and processes payments 24/7 in a lifelike, brand-aware voice. Built by sales operators for SMBs, Raynmaker gives owners the freedom to lead and grow.

