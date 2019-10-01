Small Businesses Band Together to Donate $500,000 and Collect Professional Clothing to Help Victims of Domestic Violence

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Allstate agency owners in over 50 markets are raising awareness of financial abuse in domestic violence situations by taking action in the communities where they live and work. During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Allstate agency owners are teaming up to donate $500,000 for local shelters and hosting professional clothing drives to help survivors reclaim their financial independence. Allstate employees from 60 offices are also raising money, donating supplies and volunteering.

"Most domestic violence victims flee with nothing more than the clothes on their backs," said Kim Pentico, director of economic justice at the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV). "While shelters typically have what they need to provide for survivors' immediate needs, like food and toiletries, the long-term goal is to help get them back on their feet and on the road to financial stability. This will help build confidence and make employment re-entry or advancement in the workplace a little less daunting."

Most abuse victims (84%) can't leave an abusive partner because they don't have enough money to support themselves or their children, according to a 2018 Allstate Foundation poll.i

"While we are asking the public and employees to donate professional clothing throughout October, this is an ongoing need for survivors," said Ellen Lisak, Allstate Foundation senior program officer. "We encourage everyone to consider donating professional clothes and other necessities to their local domestic violence shelters throughout the year."

The Allstate Foundation, in partnership with NNEDV, created the Moving Ahead Curriculum, which is taught by more than 10,000 domestic violence advocates at local nonprofits across the U.S. and aims to empower survivors to break free and remain free from abuse.

"The NNEDV 2019 Census reports financial literacy training has spiked 51% from 2018 to 2019 at domestic violence shelters nationwide, demonstrating a greater need for this education," Lisak said.

Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation has invested over $66 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse and has empowered more than 1.7 million survivors on the road to safety and security through financial education resources.

