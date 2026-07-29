Small Businesses Keep Getting Stronger. Financing Isn't. 1West Q2 Index Finds Capital Gap Persists.

Q2 2026 index finds America's small businesses remain financially strong, but access to capital continues to lag behind borrower readiness.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's small businesses continue to demonstrate strong financial health, but access to growth capital has not kept pace, according to the Q2 2026 1West Small Business Health Index (SBHI), released today by 1West, a leader in small business financing. Drawing exclusively from anonymized application data, the quarterly index found borrower quality remained near record highs for a second consecutive quarter, suggesting the financial strength first observed in Q1 has become a sustained trend rather than a temporary surge, even as financing conditions remain constrained.

Q2 Small Business Health Index Key Findings

The Q2 2026 SBHI score increased slightly to 69.1 out of 100 from 68.9 in Q1, marking the second consecutive quarter that small business applicants represented the strongest group in 1West's dataset. The consistency across key financial indicators suggests financially strong small business borrowers are becoming the new baseline rather than the exception.

Despite that sustained strength, the gap between borrower readiness and available capital remains. 1West refers to this dynamic as the "Confidence Gap," the disconnect between financially qualified small businesses seeking funding and the financing environment they encounter.

Finding #1: Small Business Applicant Strength Has Become the New Baseline

For the second consecutive quarter, all major SBHI indicators remained near record levels, showing continued stability among small businesses seeking financing:

Average annual revenue increased to $948,000 , up from $926,000 in Q1 2026, reflecting continued growth among applicants and placing the average business near the top of 1West's typical customer range.

, up from $926,000 in Q1 2026, reflecting continued growth among applicants and placing the average business near the top of 1West's typical customer range. Average time in business remained at 8.33 years , demonstrating that established business owners continue to drive demand for marketplace financing.

, demonstrating that established business owners continue to drive demand for marketplace financing. Average credit score held steady at 601 , following Q1's score of 602.

, following Q1's score of 602. Credit Readiness reached 68.9%, remaining near Q1 levels despite a slight decline from 69.7%.

Together, these indicators kept the SBHI essentially unchanged quarter-over-quarter, reinforcing that financially strong small business applicants are no longer an outlier but a consistent feature of today's financing market.

Finding #2: Demand for Small Business Capital Remains Near Record Levels

Small business demand for financing continued at historically high levels in Q2 2026, with 46,412 applications submitted through 1West's marketplace. This represents a 1% increase from Q1 2026 and a 59% increase from Q2 2025, when applications totaled 29,275.

The businesses seeking capital are not early-stage companies. The typical applicant has more than eight years in business, nearly $1 million in annual revenue and a strong credit profile, highlighting continued demand among experienced business owners looking to invest in growth. The sustained level of demand suggests established businesses continue to pursue financing despite an uncertain lending environment.

Finding #3: The Confidence Gap Between Borrower Readiness and Capital Access Remains Open

The Q2 2026 data reinforces the trend first identified in the Q1 SBHI: small businesses are demonstrating financial readiness, but broader access to capital has not expanded at the same pace.

With applicant quality remaining at elevated levels for two consecutive quarters, the continued gap suggests a broader market condition rather than a short-term fluctuation. The data increasingly points to capital availability (not borrower quality) as the primary constraint facing many small businesses seeking financing. Economic uncertainty, tighter lending standards, and increased caution among traditional financial institutions continue to shape the financing environment for small businesses.

"The most important takeaway from Q2 is that the strength we saw in Q1 was real," said Kunal Bhasin, Founder and CEO of 1West. "For two consecutive quarters, we've seen evidence that today's small business borrower looks very different than many people assume. These are established companies with meaningful revenue, years of operating history and stable credit. The challenge isn't whether qualified businesses exist. It's whether access to capital is evolving quickly enough to support them. The Confidence Gap remains and closing it will require a financing ecosystem that better recognizes the strength of today's small businesses."

The 1West Small Business Health Index will be published quarterly to track changes in borrower health and financing conditions over time. To review the full Q2 2026 report, including methodology, visit www.1West.com.

About 1West

1West is a next-generation small business financing marketplace dedicated to making access to capital faster, more transparent, and more aligned with the real needs of Main Street entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Automated Business Lending Engine (ABLE) syndicates a single loan application across a network of 50+ lenders, delivering competitive offers in under 24 hours. With more than $500 million deployed to over 10,000 businesses, 1West is setting new standards in alternative lending. To learn more, visit www.1West.com.

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SOURCE 1West