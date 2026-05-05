1West Index Finds Small Businesses Are Stronger Than Ever, But Capital Isn't Keeping Up

New data shows record borrower strength and a growing disconnect between readiness and funding access

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Small Business Month, new data from 1West points to a growing disconnect in the market: America's small businesses are getting stronger, but access to capital is not keeping pace.

At a time when lenders are tightening standards, interest rates remain elevated, and traditional institutions are pulling back from small business lending, the constraint is no longer borrower quality. It is capital confidence.

That is the central finding from the inaugural 1West Small Business Health Index (SBHI), a new benchmark built from anonymized lending application data across thousands of U.S. businesses.

Developed by 1West, a leading fintech innovator in small business financing, the index provides a clearer, data-driven view into the financial health and funding readiness of small businesses.

The latest data shows the index reaching 68.9 out of 100, driven by the most financially qualified group of applicants 1West has ever seen. At the same time, access to capital has not expanded alongside that strength, creating a widening imbalance that 1West calls the "Confidence Gap." The trend reflects a broader shift in the 2026 financing landscape, where business optimism remains strong but capital is being deployed more selectively.

Early indicators suggest this trend is continuing into Q2, with demand staying high as lending conditions remain tight.

Stronger Businesses, Across Every Metric

Every core measure of small business health improved in Q1.

Average annual revenue climbed to $926,000, up 20 percent from the previous quarter. Credit scores rose to 602, the highest level in the dataset. Average time in business reached 8.33 years, marking the most experienced borrower base on record. Credit readiness increased to 69.7 percent.

These are not early-stage borrowers. They are established operators with real revenue, operating history, and a clear plan for growth.

"This is the most qualified group of small businesses we have seen enter the market," said Kunal Bhasin, Founder and CEO of 1West. "They have stronger financials, more experience, and a higher likelihood of deploying capital effectively than at any point in our data."

Demand Is Surging

1West recorded 46,001 applications in Q1 2026, the highest single-quarter total in its history, up 33 percent from the prior quarter and 40 percent year over year.

Businesses are actively pursuing capital to expand, hire, and invest, with applicants averaging nearly a decade in operation and revenues approaching $1 million.

"The pipeline is not just larger. It is more serious," Bhasin said. "These businesses are ready to act."

The Confidence Gap

Under normal conditions, stronger borrowers and rising demand would lead to more capital flowing into the market. That did not happen.

Instead, the gap between qualified demand and capital deployment widened, even as borrower quality reached new highs. The trend mirrors a broader market dynamic where businesses are performing well, yet funding levels and lending velocity have not kept pace.

1West attributes this shift to tighter lending criteria, macroeconomic uncertainty, and a more cautious institutional environment.

"Small businesses are not the risk in this market," Bhasin said. "The hesitation is happening on the capital side."

Why It Matters

The disconnect is emerging at a critical moment for the U.S. economy.

Small businesses are investing in hiring, technology, and operational resilience, all of which require access to flexible capital. If that capital remains constrained, growth may slow not because businesses are unprepared, but because funding is lagging behind them.

"This is not a demand problem. It is a confidence problem," Bhasin said. "Capital is moving cautiously at the exact moment small businesses are ready to grow."

"For the past few years, the narrative has been that small businesses needed to get stronger to access capital," he added. "This data shows they already have."

A Real-Time Read on Main Street

The index is designed to provide an ongoing view into how small business strength and access to capital are evolving.

"When we built 1West, the goal was to make capital faster and more transparent," Bhasin said. "Small businesses have evolved. The opportunity now is making sure the system catches up."

The full Small Business Health Index report, based on Q1 2026 data, including methodology, is available at www.1West.com .

About 1West

1West is a next-generation small business financing marketplace dedicated to making access to capital faster, more transparent, and more aligned with the real needs of Main Street entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Automated Business Lending Engine (ABLE) syndicates a single loan application across a network of 50+ lenders, delivering competitive offers in under 24 hours. With more than $500 million deployed to over 10,000 businesses, 1West is setting new standards in alternative lending. To learn more, visit www.1West.com .

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SOURCE 1West