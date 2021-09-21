Small Businesses Struggle to Hire and Retain Employees as Pandemic Impacts Linger

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners report that hiring the right talent is their number one challenge (63.4% of business owners), according to new survey data from SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses.

The Megaphone of Main Street: Small Business Jobs Report reveals that an overwhelming majority (89.5%) of business owners surveyed rated hiring new employees as, "somewhat or very difficult," and two-thirds of business owners surveyed (61.2%) reported unfilled job openings.

"The most common problem is staffing," commented one entrepreneur who responded to the survey. "People everywhere tell us they can't get people to come back to work and can't find help anywhere. There are job signs posted, but many coffee shops and restaurants are forced to shut down several days a week due to staffing shortages."

When asked what specific issues are making hiring so difficult right now, small businesses reported that the need to raise salary and wages to be competitive (54.7%) was most challenging, followed by an inability to find qualified applicants (53%) and general lack of applicants (48.9%).

Researchers compared 2021 data to similar questions from another SCORE survey in 2017 and found that pressure to increase wages to stay competitive now impacts twice as many business owners (54.7%) compared with 2017 survey results (26.2%).

"Workers are leaving their jobs in record numbers due to lack of child care, low wages, fear of COVID-19, long commutes, and changing values and priorities," said Betsy Dougert, vice president of external relations for SCORE. "Those who stay are demanding higher wages and better benefits. Small businesses are struggling to meet this demand, and we encourage business owners to connect with an expert SCORE mentor to troubleshoot these challenges."

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

