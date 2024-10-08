Small Businesses Win Big in National Pitch Competition Celebrating SCORE's 60th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs from across the nation competed recently in SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition for the chance to win $175,000 in prize money while receiving valuable mentorship, training and national exposure. SCORE – the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – hosted the series of pitch events in honor of its 60 years of serving America's small businesses. Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow and maintain their businesses.

The nationwide competition was comprised of five pitch events, including one held in Des Moines, Iowa (pictured). Sixty small business owners competed for a chance to win up to $20,000 for their business in SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition.

The pitch events, designed to honor small business innovation and support future growth, drew more than 2,200 small business applicants. Each participant was paired with a SCORE mentor to help refine their pitch, strengthen their presentation and hone their business plan.

Four regional live pitch events took place in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 28; Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 12; Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 26; and Houston, Texas, on Oct. 3. A nationwide virtual event was held Sept. 17-18.

Sixty finalists presented their pitch live before panels of judges at the five events, with three winners recognized at each. First-place winners took home $20,000, second-place winners received $10,000 and third-place winners earned $5,000.

Judging criteria included the effectiveness of the presentation, brand identification, uniqueness and viability of the product or service, the thoroughness of the business plan, scalability and any sustainability or social impact. Financials were also assessed on overall potential.

The 15 winning businesses from SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition series are:

Philadelphia

First Place: Lisa Basini - The Baking Coach, Bellport, N.Y. Second Place: James "Demetri" Patitsas - The Greek Shack, Mountaintop, Pa. Third Place: Ed and Kristin Cunningham - The Spot Hometown Deli, Elizabethtown, Pa.

Des Moines

First Place: Scott Massey - AnuTM, Evansville, Ind. Second Place: Katie Olthoff - ChopLocal, Wayland, Iowa Third Place: Tony Horner - Fermented Felon, Bellevue, Neb.

Virtual

First Place: Helen Ianniello – Stockmen's Drug, Gordon, Neb. Second Place: Christina VanDam – Zeal Aerial Fitness, Grand Rapids, Mich. Third Place: Vanessa Sanchez – bonnee | the clothing swap app, Miami Beach, Fla.

Los Angeles

First Place: Diana Jarrar - Magic Dates, Los Angeles, Calif. Second Place: Jon Mowl - Play With ASL, Riverside, Calif. Third Place: Brice Sokolowski - Vaucluse Gear LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Houston

First Place: Crystal Lister – Mommy and Me: The Listers, Cypress, Texas Second Place: Khaliah Guillory – Nap Bar, Inc., Houston, Texas Third Place: Jacky Chao - Creator Camp , Katy, Texas

"Congratulations to all of our competition participants, finalists and winners, whose dedication and innovation truly embody the spirit of SCORE," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "I'd also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our volunteer mentors, the judges and the sponsors who made this event possible. We are honored to celebrate our 60-year milestone by recognizing such incredible entrepreneurial talent from across the nation."

The pitch competition was made possible by premier sponsor Global Atlantic Financial Group. Supporting sponsors also include Principal, the Glenn W. Bailey Foundation and the LPL Financial Foundation.

Shellie Peters, Head of Benefits and Charitable Giving at Global Atlantic, said, "As the premier sponsor of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition, we're proud to support their mission and work together to make a positive impact on our economy by empowering entrepreneurial small business owners across the country. We congratulate all the participants for their hard work and vision and look forward to seeing how these businesses grow and transform their communities in the years to come."

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit score.org.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow, or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

