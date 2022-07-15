Small Cannabis Farmers Join Forces to Create a Crypto-Exclusive Cannabis Community, Emerald Road, to Compete Against Conglomerates

MENDOCINO, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of California cannabis farmers, led by legacy farmer and entrepreneur Justin Calvino , are coming together to build Emerald Road , a crypto-exclusive digital cannabis community. The advanced e-commerce platform will connect farmers directly with customers through a suite of purchasing and marketing tools, content and education, and community-building experiences, all powered on the blockchain. Designed as a virtual bazaar-like marketplace, Emerald Road will allow consumers to connect with, learn from, virtually visit, and purchase directly from farms.

"Emerald Road is about solving a problem and that solution just happens to be Web3," according to Calvino. "Legacy platforms are not embracing emerging technologies and currently, there is no central hub for canna-culture and canna-curious consumers to connect, socialize, learn, transact, and be entertained, not to mention the restrictions on cannabis advertising. In addition, small farmers don't have the capital to market themselves on a broad scale like the bigger companies do. Emerald Road is the solution for all of those problems."

The more popular cannabis platforms are simply one-way communications, providing education and purchasing options for users. Emerald Road will let users actually interact with brands and other members to ask questions, take virtual farm tours, obtain exclusive products, participate in member-only experiences, and buy discounted products. Membership to Emerald Road is free for legacy members.

When launched in Q3 2022, the Emerald Road Utility Token will be used to purchase goods, services, and experiences throughout the Emerald Road ecosystem. A next-generation wallet will facilitate consumer and business transactions, allowing for seamless transfers from fiat currency to the Emerald Road Token and back again.

"This is regenerative economics at its best," according to Calvino. "Emerald Road will allow these small businesses to create their own sustainable, local economy using a community-based growth model that lets money go back into the hands of producers."

About Emerald Road

Emerald Road aims to become the community hub for the cannabis industry, as Uber is for personal transportation, Airbnb is for accommodations, and Facebook is for social media. Emerald Road will be the preferred platform for the cannabis industry and consumers with a suite of purchasing and marketing tools, content and education, and community-building experiences, powered on the blockchain.

For interview requests, please contact Beth Graham at [email protected]

SOURCE Emerald Road