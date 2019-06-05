Small Cap Consumer Research Initiates Coverage of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC, a company-sponsored independent equity research and consulting boutique firm focused on small to mid-cap publicly traded companies in the consumer, specialty retail, apparel and brand licensing sectors initiated coverage today on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. ("BBW"), a leading experiential retail-entertainment company, with a Buy rating and $7.50 price target.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. – More Than A Stuffed Bear: Mr. Beder commented, "We believe, with solid Q1 return to top line growth, a compelling slate of family-oriented movie releases that will drive higher licensed product sales, roll-out of 25 new shop-in-shop stores in partnership with the leading U.S. retailer, significant increase in franchise stores in China and India, wholesale expansion with Great Wolf Lodge, an impressive slate of new branded licensing products and improved international performance, that Build-A-Bear represents a compelling turnaround story in the specialty retail space for 2019. Further, with no debt, an estimated net cash per share of almost $1.40 and BBW trading under the company's tangible book value, we believe BBW represents a play for value investors also."

MiFID II Worldwide Shift in Equity Research Model: Mr. Beder added, "As MiFID II becomes the standard worldwide, we believe it will impact U.S. capital markets near-term as equity research continues to materially shift away from small to mid-cap companies. We believe it will become increasingly more difficult for quality companies to access institutional level equity research. With research partners such as Bloomberg, Factset, Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters) and S&P, we believe Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC is the emerging solution to provide higher visibility, insightful and impactful equity research coverage for publicly traded companies and institutional investors in the small to mid-cap consumer space. We believe our model is the future of equity research," concluded Mr. Beder.

