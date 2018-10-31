Small Cap Consumer Research Initiates Coverage of Nutriband Inc. in New Report

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutriband Inc. (OTCQB: NTRB), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a portfolio of prescription pharmaceuticals, OTC's and consumer products based around the science of transdermal/topical technologies, is pleased to announce Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC, a leading company-sponsored research services firm, initiated coverage of Nutriband with a Buy rating and price target of $12 per share.

The report highlight's Nutriband's emerging leadership position in the medical and consumer transdermal patch markets, driven in part by the company's acquisition of 4P Therapeutics in August 2018, as well as detailed coverage of near-term catalysts, including the patent pending opioid abuse deterrent patch, Defent, and the rollout of consumer patches in Asia.

Additional details pertaining to the company's recently announced signing of an acquisition agreement of Carmel Biosciences are also highlighted in the report, as well as the acquisitions expected impact on the Nutriband's position in the market for alternative dosing.

The full report can be downloaded at: http://www.ntrbinfo.com/NTRB%20Initiation%2011-7-18.pdf

Founded by award-winning consumer equity analyst Eric Beder, Small Cap Consumer Research provides institutional investors access to highly intelligent consumer analyst research. This allows "The Street" to gain a materially deeper understanding of the company's investment "story" which, in return, drivers higher visibility and returns.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is currently developing a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical and consumer products through its subsidiary, 4P Therapeutics. The Company believes that the transdermal route of administration has several advantages over pills and injections including avoidance of the gastrointestinal tract and related side effects, convenience due to less frequent dosing, and the elimination of the need for painful injections. 4P's lead product is the Defent abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which is being developed to combat the opioid crisis by deterring the abuse and misuse of fentanyl patches. In addition, the Company is developing a pipeline of novel transdermal products for injected peptides and biologics which the Company believes have the potential to improve the compliance and safety of injectable medications.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com and 4P's website is www.4PTherapeutics.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's or 4P's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Our Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the Company's ability to develop Defent, the Company's ability to obtain patent protection in the United States for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized development stage company that does not have a product that can be marketed. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of our forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

