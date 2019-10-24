Small Cap Consumer Research Initiates Coverage of Vera Bradley, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC, a company-sponsored independent equity research and consulting boutique firm focused on small to mid-cap publicly traded companies in the consumer, specialty retail, apparel and brand licensing sectors initiated coverage today on Vera Bradley, Inc. ("VRA"), a leading accessories based lifestyle specialty retailer, wholesaler and e-tailer, with a Buy rating and $14.00 price target.

Vera Bradley, Inc. – What if the Turn Came and Investors Didn't Notice?: Mr. Beder commented, "We believe, with the completion of the highly accretive Pura Vida brand, the return of full price selling and positive same store sales at the Vera Bradley brand and the rollout of innovative fabrics, such as performance twill, that Vera Bradley is an evolving turnaround story which has gone relatively unnoticed by investors. Further, with no debt and over $2.00 per share in net cash at the end of 2QFY20, and an ongoing share repurchase program, Vera Bradley has material financial resources to drive strong top and bottom line growth. We believe, entering the key holiday season, that VRA represents a compelling turnaround play."

"Our coverage of VRA represents another key step in our focus on the small to mid cap consumer space, where we have provided compelling, differentiated institutional equity research for over twenty years."

