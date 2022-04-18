Small Caribbean Medical School Helps Solve Physician Shortage with 70 New Residents This Year

Shortage of physicians in the United States raises concerns in the medical community. Small, privately owned Caribbean medical school is helping solve this problem.

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A shortage of physicians in the United States is real and poses a major concern in the medical community. According to the American Medical Association (AMA), one in five physicians plans to exit the workforce in the next two years. The AMA calls this medicine's great resignation. While the medical community is struggling with this challenge, a small Caribbean medical school - Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), is working hard to do its part to solve this problem.

With two campuses located on beautiful Caribbean islands of Anguilla and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, SJSM has been training physicians for over 20 years. Most of its students are from the United States, looking for a feasible alternative to a highly competitive and extremely expensive medical education offered in their home country. The result - over 600 SJSM graduates are doctors trained in a variety of medical fields and treating tens of thousands of patients. In addition, many graduates of Saint James School of Medicine are now Residency Directors for leading U.S. hospitals, granting opportunities to other aspiring physicians and further addressing the national shortage.

"Saint James School of Medicine was founded on an idea of quality and affordable medical education. Our students are extremely bright, hard working and talented individuals. Many come from underprivileged communities. As one of the most affordable accredited Caribbean medical schools, we do our part in solving the physician shortage in the United States and Canada. Last month, 70 of our students and graduates matched for residency in the United States and Canada."- said Raj Mitra, Vice President of Administration for Saint James School of Medicine.

While Saint James School of Medicine may not be able to single-handedly solve the physician shortage the medical community is facing, schools such as Saint James School of Medicine are showing how private institutions can be used to help resolve a nationwide problem.

Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is a Caribbean Medical School that offers an affordable medical education to individuals throughout the world who wish to pursue their dream of a career in medicine. SJSM is committed to training students to think, solve problems, and apply their knowledge to the care and wellbeing of their patients, and society. SJSM believes that a high-quality medical education should be affordable and accessible to everyone.

