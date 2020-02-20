Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 13.2% for the Study Period (2017-2030) in the 7MM | Some Market Key Players - AstraZeneca, PharmaMar, EpicentRx, United Therapeutics, Ipsen, G1 Therapeutics, Otsuka Holdings, Takeda

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has announced the addition of a new market research report on " Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 " to its offerings. The report proffers in depth Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis, 11 years Market Size Forecast, detailed Epidemiology analysis and 11 year Forecast, Emerging Drugs Market Uptake and information related to Leading Companies along with the Competitive Analysis edge.

Some key highlights from the report:

1. According to DelveInsight's SCLC market report, total Small Cell Lung Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were assessed to be 85,540 in 2017.

2. Among 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of SCLC in 2017 that accounts for approximately 48% of the total market.

3. The key drivers that are fuelling the Small Cell Lung Cancer market are the Approvals of Immune-check Point Inhibitors; Robust Pipeline with Novel Targets; Increase in the Geriatric Population that will progress the SCLC market.

4. The SCLC market research report will help clients to understand the major barriers in the SCLC market like Competition of Emerging Drugs with Chemotherapeutic Agents; High Cost of Treatment, Generic chemotherapy still the treatment for SCLC, No definite biomarkers available for progressive or the transformative form of disease, Lack of Diagnosis in the Limited Stage, Challenges in early detection of SCLC due to the lack of specific symptoms and rapid tumour growth making current approaches to screening ineffective in diagnosing patients at early disease stages.

Small cell lung cancer is fast-growing lung cancer. It usually starts in bronchi. Although the cancer cells are small, they grow aggressively and create large tumors. These kinds of tumors often metastasize quickly to other parts of the body.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology segmentation is based on Total Incident Patient Population, Gender-specific, Stage-specific, Age-specific, and Line-wise treatment of extensive-stage SCLC.

Key findings of DelveInsight's Epidemiology model

Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

SCLC is affecting thousands of people for which the treatment options that are approved are surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and immunotherapy. SCLC treatment choice is dependent on the stage of SCLC, symptoms, age, and how quickly the disease spreads and whether patients may suffer various patterns of recurrence requiring subsequent lines of rescue therapies.

The patients who have limited-stage SCLC, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are given daily over several weeks to the chest. People with extensive-stage cancer initially receive chemotherapy for 3 to 4 months or may receive chemotherapy in combination with immunotherapy.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of SCLC in 2017 that accounts for approximately 48% of the total market, contributing USD 214 million. Germany accounts for highest SCLC market share of the total EU-5 market, while, Spain accommodated the least market share.

There are few approved drugs for the management of extensive SCLC. The launch of the emerging therapies is anticipated to significantly impact the SCLC treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered in the report

Imfinzi +/- tremelimumab Lurbinectedin (PM01183) RRx-001 Dinutuximab (Unituxin) Irinotecan liposome injection Trilaciclib (G1T28) Dendritic Cell-based p53 Vaccine + Nivolumab + Ipilimumab Guadecitabine + Carboplatin Iclusig (ponatinib)

And many others

The SCLC Market Key Players are:-

AstraZenecaPharmaMar EpicentRx United Therapeutics Ipsen G1 Therapeutics MultiVir Otsuka Holdings Takeda

Small Cell Lung Cancer Reimbursement Outline- The reimbursement can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and after product launch. In the SCLC market report, the reimbursement is taken into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities.

SCLC KOL Outlook- KOLs and SME's opinions help to understand current and emerging therapies treatment patterns. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends and the unmet needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Small Cell Lung Cancer 3. SWOT Analysis for SCLC 4. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5. SCLC Disease Background and Overview 6. Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 7. United States Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology 8. EU-5 Country-wise Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology 8.1. Germany 8.2. France 8.3. Italy 8.4. Spain 8.5. United Kingdom 9. Japan Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology 10. Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices 11. Patient Journey 12. Unmet Needs 13. Key Endpoints in SCLC Clinical Trials 14. SCLC Marketed Products 14.1.Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb/ Ono Pharmaceutical 14.2.Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck 14.3.Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche 15. Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies 15.1.Key Cross 15.2.Imfinzi +/- tremelimumab: AstraZeneca 15.3.Lurbinectedin (PM01183): PharmaMar 15.4.RRx-001: EpicentRx 15.5.Dinutuximab (Unituxin): United Therapeutics 15.6.Irinotecan liposome injection: Ipsen 15.7.Trilaciclib (G1T28): G1 Therapeutics 15.8.Dendritic Cell-based p53 Vaccine + Nivolumab + Ipilimumab: MultiVir 15.9.Guadecitabine + Carboplatin: Otsuka Holdings 15.10. Iclusig (ponatinib): Takeda 16. Conjoint Analysis of Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies 17. Small Cell Lung Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis 18. United States Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size 19. EU-5 SC:LC Market Size 19.1.Germany Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size 19.2.France SCLC Market Size 19.3.Italy Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size 19.4.Spain SCLC Market Size 19.5.United Kingdom Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size 20. Japan SCLC Market Size 21. Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario of SCLC Therapies 22. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers 23. SCLC Market Barriers 24. Appendix 25. Disclaimer 26. DelveInsight Capabilities 27. About DelveInsight

