Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Amgen, Novartis, AbbVie, BMS, Clovis Oncology, Cardiff Oncology, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo

The Growth of the small-cell lung cancer market is expected to be driven by increasing incident cases of SCLC, mainly due to an increase in the geriatric population, the expected entry of potential premium price emerging therapies, and the expected readily uptake of currently approved immunotherapies across 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, small-cell lung cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the small-cell lung cancer market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there is a gender difference in the disease. It was seen that the SCLC occurs more frequently in the male population as compared to females.

Leading small-cell lung cancer companies such as Medicine Invention Design, Inc, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Cardiff Oncology, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., HiberCell, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Harpoon Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Andarix Pharmaceuticals, Telix International Pty Ltd, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Cybrexa Therapeutics, and others are developing novel small-cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the small-cell lung cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel small-cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the small-cell lung cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for small-cell lung cancer treatment include ETOPOSIDE, AL8326, Combination immunotherapy with Ipilimumab and Nivolumab, Rucaparib and Nivolumab, Onvansertib, LB2102, iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion, Bevacizumab, PT217, ABBV-011, AMG 404, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), HC-5404-FU, RO7616789, HPN328, BNT411, BI 764532, Chiauranib, Rhenium (Re 188 P2045, BAY86-5284), 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab, SY-5609, JAB-2485, CBX-12, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major small-cell lung cancer market share @ Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a highly aggressive and fast-growing form of lung cancer. It accounts for about 10-15% of all lung cancer cases. SCLC is closely linked to smoking, with the majority of patients being current or former smokers. The primary cause of small-cell lung cancer is tobacco smoking. The carcinogens in tobacco smoke can damage the cells lining the airways, leading to genetic mutations that trigger the development of cancer.

Symptoms of SCLC are often subtle in the early stages, which can make diagnosis challenging. Common symptoms include persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. Additionally, some patients may experience symptoms related to the cancer spreading to other parts of the body, such as bone pain or neurological symptoms.

Diagnosing SCLC typically involves a combination of imaging tests like CT scans and X-rays to visualize the tumor, as well as a biopsy to confirm the cancer type. The biopsy may involve removing a small sample of tissue from the lung for examination. Once diagnosed, staging tests are performed to determine the extent of cancer spread, which is critical for treatment planning.

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The small-cell lung cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current small-cell lung cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The small-cell lung cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

SCLC Incidence Cases

SCLC Gender-specific Incidence

SCLC Age-specific Incidence

SCLC Stage-Specific Incidence

Line-wise Treatment of Extensive-Stage SCLC

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

The primary treatment options for SCLC typically involve a combination of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Due to its rapid growth and tendency to spread quickly, SCLC is often treated aggressively from the outset. Chemotherapy involves the administration of potent drugs to target and kill cancer cells throughout the body. In some cases, chemotherapy may be given before surgery to shrink tumors and make them more operable. Radiation therapy, on the other hand, uses high-energy radiation beams to target and destroy cancer cells in the lungs. Additionally, immunotherapy and targeted therapies are being explored as potential treatment options for SCLC. Immunotherapy drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors, are increasingly being investigated and used in the treatment of SCLC. These drugs work by enhancing the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Immunotherapy has shown promise in some patients with advanced SCLC.

While surgery is not typically the first-line treatment for SCLC due to its aggressive nature and propensity to spread early, it may be considered in some cases, especially if the cancer is detected at an early stage and is confined to a small area of the lung. Surgical options can include the removal of the tumor and possibly nearby lymph nodes. The choice of treatment depends on the stage of the cancer, the overall health of the patient, and other individual factors, and it is typically determined through a collaborative effort between the patient and their medical team. Despite its challenges, ongoing research offers hope for improved treatments and outcomes for individuals diagnosed with SCLC.

To know more about small-cell lung cancer treatment, visit @ Small-Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Drugs

Key Small-Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Companies

ETOPOSIDE: Medicine Invention Design, Inc

AL8326: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Combination immunotherapy with Ipilimumab and Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Rucaparib and Nivolumab: Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

LB2102: Legend Biotech USA Inc

Inc iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bevacizumab: Genentech, Inc.

PT217: Phanes Therapeutics

ABBV-011: AbbVie

AMG 404: Amgen

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd): Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

HC-5404-FU: HiberCell, Inc.

RO7616789: Hoffmann-La Roche

HPN328: Harpoon Therapeutics

BNT411: BioNTech SE

BI 764532: Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd.

Rhenium (Re 188 P2045, BAY86-5284): Andarix Pharmaceuticals

89Zr-DFO-girentuximab: Telix International Pty Ltd

SY-5609: Syros Pharmaceuticals

JAB-2485: Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

CBX-12: Cybrexa Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for small-cell lung cancer @ Drugs for Small-Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics

Small-cell lung cancer market dynamics have been characterized by a complex interplay of factors. Historically, SCLC has presented significant challenges due to its aggressive nature and limited treatment options. However, recent years have witnessed notable shifts in this landscape. Advances in molecular biology and genomics have deepened our understanding of SCLC, leading to the identification of potential biomarkers and targeted therapies. This has injected fresh optimism into the market, as pharmaceutical companies intensify their efforts to develop more effective treatments.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of smoking cessation campaigns and early detection strategies has the potential to alter the incidence and stage distribution of SCLC, further influencing market dynamics. Nevertheless, the SCLC market remains highly competitive, with evolving clinical trial landscapes and a need for innovative approaches to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. As research continues to unravel the complexities of this disease, the SCLC market is likely to witness ongoing transformations, making it a dynamic and closely watched sector within oncology.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the SCLC market. One substantial barrier is the intrinsic heterogeneity of SCLC tumors. This complexity has made it difficult to identify uniform treatment approaches, hindering the development of targeted therapies. Additionally, SCLC is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, which limits the curative potential of treatments and adds to the complexity of managing the disease.

Furthermore, regulatory hurdles and clinical trial design complexities slow down the introduction of innovative therapies. The stringent regulatory environment for cancer drugs demands robust clinical evidence, which can delay the approval and availability of new treatments. Patient awareness and access to early detection methods also pose barriers. Effective smoking cessation campaigns and screening programs are essential for reducing SCLC incidence and improving outcomes, but these initiatives may not be uniformly accessible or widely adopted.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Small-Cell Lung Cancer Companies Medicine Invention Design, Inc, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Cardiff Oncology, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., HiberCell, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Harpoon Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Andarix Pharmaceuticals, Telix International Pty Ltd, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Cybrexa Therapeutics, and others Key Small-Cell Lung Cancer Therapies ETOPOSIDE, AL8326, Combination immunotherapy with Ipilimumab and Nivolumab, Rucaparib and Nivolumab, Onvansertib, LB2102, iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion, Bevacizumab, PT217, ABBV-011, AMG 404, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), HC-5404-FU, RO7616789, HPN328, BNT411, BI 764532, Chiauranib, Rhenium (Re 188 P2045, BAY86-5284), 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab, SY-5609, JAB-2485, CBX-12, and others

Scope of the Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Small-Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Small-Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Small-Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Small-Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about small-cell lung cancer drugs in development @ Small-Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis 12. Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted small-cell lung cancer epidemiology in the 7MM.

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key small-cell lung cancer companies, including Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-small cell lung cancer companies, including BridgeBio Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Merck, BridgeBio Pharma, Abbvie, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company BioNTech SE, Shenzhen TargetRx, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang, Bristol Myers Squibb, Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Bayer, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, InventisBio, Apollomics, Imugene, Ono Pharmaceutical, Pierre Fabre, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Surface Oncology, Inhibrx, Sinocelltech, Mirati Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, Yong Shun Technology Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Galecto Biotech, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP