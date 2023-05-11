Small Cells Are Becoming Critical to Mobile Networks

New report shows growth for small cells amid decline for macro base stations

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, illustrating the growth of the Small Cell market, despite an overall decline in wireless infrastructure deployment from 2023 through 2028. Multiple factors come into play here, including geopolitics and sanctions in China, capacity growth through densification, and private mobile networks (PMNs).

Enterprise Small Cell Growth

This new report outlines new growth for 5G femtocells, as well as deployment of indoor and outdoor small cells by carriers and enterprises. The strongest growth comes from the Enterprise segment, including deployment for in-building access on public telco networks, as well as private network deployment for specialized enterprise applications.

The Mobile Experts analysis breaks down the economics of Small Cell usage, with illustrations of mobile data density (Gbps/km2/MHz or GkM) and cost per GB and cost per square kilometer in 5G networks. Technical analysis explains the use of high-power small cells as a substitute for tall, expensive towers as well as the use of small cells in preparing for "6G" spectrum.

Supply chain disruptions and inventory issues are addressed as the Small Cell market recovers from COVID-19 confusion.

"Mobile operators with limitations on their macro networks are starting to rely more heavily on small cells for densification," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "We expect to see strong ongoing investment here because the macro market will be limited by a multitude of factors, such as spectrum availability, site infrastructure limitations, and ongoing growth in traffic density for the next five years. And even stronger growth will take place in the Enterprise segment, with hundreds of private network use cases driving new small cell deployment."

