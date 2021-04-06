Small Changes at Home Add Up to Big Impact: Zulily Launches First Ever Sustainability Shop to Help Moms Make Greener Choices for Their Families and the Environment This Earth Month

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trying to go green, confused, and only feeling blue? Zulily® gets it. Helping the environment can feel like a herculean task. To make it easier for families to make small changes at home that can have a big impact over time, Zulily today launched its first ever Sustainability Shop in honor of Earth Month. Curated with a special collection of Earth-friendly products that are either Reusable, Recycled or Recognized*, this one-stop shop offers customers a way to help their families live more sustainably both at home and on-the-go.

Every purchase made through The Sustainability Shop will also help fund the work done through Conservation International, a non-profit organization that has been fighting to protect nature for over 30 years. In addition to a $50,000 donation Zulily is making to help Conservation International plant 25,000 trees, customers can help double that contribution! From April 6 – April 30, 2021, for every eligible $35 purchase by a U.S. resident that includes at least one item purchased from The Sustainability Shop, Zulily will donate an additional $1, up to a maximum total donation of $100,000, to help plant another 25,000 trees internationally.

A recent survey from Zulily revealed that 94% of parents say being eco-friendly is important to them, but 85% feel they would benefit from having more guidance on how to reduce their environmental footprint as a family.

"We know moms have looked to us for years to find that special something for their family, their homes and themselves. We also know that after spending more time at home over the last year, many of us are thinking about how the purchases we make for inside our homes can make a difference in the world around us, too," said Megan Marshall, Zulily's director of brand marketing. "Our new Sustainability Shop and work with Conservation International aims to help moms everywhere do what they've always loved doing at Zulily – shop and save – but in a way that's better for the present environment so future generations can continue to enjoy the planet."

Zulily's survey asked parents across the country about environmental issues that are most important to them, and how parents are creating hands-on experiences for their kids at home to teach them to care for the environment.

Sustainability is a top issue for all family members, but moms say they could use some gentler peer guidance when it comes to being more eco-minded.

Eighty-eight percent of parents wish their environmental footprint were smaller.

Forty-three percent of parents say their child has told them they were doing something that was bad for the environment.

Thirty-eight percent of parents say they have been shamed by other parents for not making sustainable enough choices.

When it comes to difficult questions kids have asked in the last year, questions related to COVID-19 were most common, but nearly 1 in 4 kids have asked "why do we need to recycle?" with nearly 1 in 5 asking "where does our trash go?" and "why is the world heating up?"

Parents are teaching the next generation with hands-on learning experiences that get kids actively evaluating their daily habits.

Ninety-six percent of parents said it's at least somewhat important to educate their kids on sustainability.

To help teach their kids about sustainability, parents say they are most likely to recycle (66%), plant trees (58%), use natural cleaning products (57%) and upcycle items for crafts (51%) with their kids.

When it comes to habits at home, parents ranked turning off the water when brushing their teeth (44%) and avoiding single use plastics (32%) as most important when it comes to teaching their kids sustainable practices, but kids wasting their food (45%) and taking long showers (35%) are top pet peeves for parents.

More parents are shopping with sustainability in mind than a year ago, looking to consolidate online purchases in as few packages as possible—and the kitchen is the #1 room where eco matters.

Amidst the current state of the pandemic, when online shopping has been at an all-time high, 90% of parents say it is important that their deliveries come in as few packages as possible when online shopping. A similar survey by Zulily in 2020 at the start of the pandemic found that just 67% of parents said the same. When possible, Zulily consolidates your order requiring less packaging and fewer trips to your door, making it more eco-friendly.

When it comes to purchasing green items for the home, 38% of parents said they are most likely to look for items they can reuse like water bottles and reusable straws.

When it comes to environmental causes parents care about most, 32% said trees, forests or wildlife were their top priority.

The kitchen (60%) and bathroom (30%) rank as the top areas in the home that parents say are most important to use eco-friendly products in.

To learn more about Zulily's Sustainability Shop and discover ways to engage kids in small, sustainable practices at home, visit Zulily's The Find.

Methodology

Results are from a nationally representative survey conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 1,002 parents of children ages 0-17. This survey was live on February 16 – 21, 2021. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to multiple sources of error, including, but not limited to sampling error, coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey adjustments.

*All products in The Sustainable Shop are identified as either Reusable (products can be used over and over again), Recycled (products made from partially recycled content including recycled raw material, as well as used, reconditioned, and re-manufactured components) and/or Recognized (brand meets standards established by a third-party with respect to certain eco-benefits).

About Conservation International

Conservation International works to protect the critical benefits that nature provides to people. Through science, partnerships and fieldwork, Conservation International is driving innovation and investments in nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, supporting protections for critical habitats, and fostering economic development that is grounded in the conservation of nature. Conservation International works in 30 countries around the world, empowering societies at all levels to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet. Follow Conservation International's work on Conservation News, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

