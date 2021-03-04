Small Dogs, Assemble! Introducing "The League Of Hero-ish Small Dogs" From The PEDIGREE® Brand

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PEDIGREE® brand released a digital comic book that highlights the big personalities of small dogs. The comic book, entitled "The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs," features a group of small dog friends who each have their own "hero-ish" qualities that they use to save the day.

"Anyone who has met a small dog knows that their personalities are not proportionate to their size," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "Whether they think they're rescuing their human from the 'evil' mailman or hypnotizing them with their puppy-dog eyes, all small dogs have this superhero complex, which we've aptly named 'hero-ish.' The PEDIGREE brand's new comic book celebrates those hero-ish qualities that we love about our little furry friends."

"The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs" is made up of some fan-favorite pups, including Coco and Cici the Maltese, Bertie the Pomeranian, Maya the Mini Dachshund and Ducky the Yorkie. In the comic book, Coco and Cici's parents are leaving the house without them, so the petite pups use their hero-ish skills to help get their friends in the car with their humans where they belong…or so they think.

With the release of the comic book, the PEDIGREE brand is also kicking off the Hero-ish Small Dog Contest, where dog owners across the country can share the superpowers their small dogs think they have for a chance to have their pups featured in the next edition of "The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs" comic book. The contest is open for entries now through March 26, 2021.

To read the "The League of Hero-ish Small Dogs" comic book or to enter to win the Hero-ish Small Dog Contest, visit Pedigree.com or follow along on the PEDIGREE brand's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

