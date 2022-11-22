Small Drone Market by Platform, Type, Application, Mode of Operation, Power Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Drone Market by Platform (Civil & Commercial and Defense & Government), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid), Application, Mode of Operation, Power Source (Fully Powered, Battery Powered) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The small drone market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Based on type, the rotary wing segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the market has been classified into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid. The fixed-wing segment has been further divided into conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), while the rotary-wing segment has been classified into single rotor and multirotor. Among these, the rotary wing segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rotary-wing drones, due to their VTOL capability, can function in a broader range of environments than fixed-wing drones, as they eliminate the requirement of any additional setup or space to facilitate their take-off and landing. Moreover, the ability of these drones to hover over places makes them ideal for filmmaking, surveillance, and imaging applications. Rotary-wing drones are of two types, namely, single rotor or multirotor. The multirotor drones are further classified into bicopters, tricopters, quadcopters, hexacopters, and octocopters.

Generally, small multicopter drones use batteries as power sources. This increases their adoption in industrial and recreational activities. DJI (China), AeroVironment (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel) are prominent players developing multirotor small drones.

Based on mode of operation, fully autonomous segment witness strong growth in market during the forecast period

Based on mode of operation, the small drone market has been classified into fully autonomous, remotely piloted, and optionally piloted. The fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the cost-effective usage of autonomous small drones in several applications, ranging from defense operations to surveys.

Autonomous small drones are programmable robots that can perform tasks at high altitudes with high-power capacity. These drones can operate in inaccessible areas and provide high-quality results and data as they are equipped with technologically advanced systems. Currently, the market for autonomous drones is smaller than the market for optionally piloted drones.

Autonomous drones are widely used in various military applications. The US is the largest market for these drones; the growth of the market in this country can be attributed to the increased spending of the US Army on the R&D of drones. Autonomous drones are programmed to launch ammunition and attack targets without receiving data signals from the operator. The Kargu-2 Quadcopter drone developed by STM (Turkey) is an autonomous drone capable of carrying out an autonomous attack.

According to the United Nations (UN), a fully autonomous drone, such as STM Kargu-2 or a drone of some classified nature, was used in a military conflict in Libya in 2020. The autonomous drone, labeled as lethal autonomous weapon system (LAWS), uses machine learning and real-time image processing. As per the UN, the LAWS is programmed to launch warheads without requiring data connectivity from the operator and has "fire, forget, and find" capability, which implies the munition can guide itself to the target independently.

The Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the small drone during the forecast period

The small drone market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The retail and e-commerce sectors are dominant in Asia Pacific, followed by the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. China and Japan are key markets for drones used in commercial applications.

The prevailing trends of automation in India, Australia, and China and the ongoing globalization are also fueling the growth of the small drone market in Asia Pacific. Small drones are being increasingly used in the real estate, pollution monitoring, and agriculture sectors to carry out inspections in China and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Small Drone Market

4.2 Small Drone Market, by Civil & Commercial

4.3 Small Drone Market, by Defense & Government

4.4 Small Drone Market, by Commercial

4.5 Small Drone Market, by Military

4.6 Small Drone Market, by Government & Law

4.7 Small Drone Market, by Fixed Wing

4.8 Small Drone Market, by Rotary Wing

4.9 Small Drone Rotary Wing Market, by Multirotor

4.10 Small Drone Market, by Battery-Operated

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surge in Adoption for Civil and Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Rising Procurement for Military Applications Like Isr

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Regulations and Initiatives

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Small Patrolling Drones for Marine Border Security

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Air Traffic Management and Safety and Security Issues

5.2.2.2 Limited Certified Drone Operators

5.2.2.3 Stringent Regulations on Use in Civilian Areas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Investments by Governments, Defense Forces, and Key Players

5.2.3.2 Increased Deployment for Aerial Remote Sensing

5.2.3.3 Growing Use in Providing Wireless Coverage

5.2.3.4 Growing Adoption for Real-Time Traffic Monitoring

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Endurance of Drones

5.2.4.2 Severe Weather Conditions

5.2.4.3 Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy

5.3 Small Drone Market Ecosystem

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Small Drone Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Ai in Small Drones

5.5.2 Lidar Drones

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.8.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.8.2 Buying Criteria

5.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.10 Trade Data Analysis

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Operational Data

5.13 Pricing Analysis

5.13.1 Asp of Small Drones and Their Components

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Technology Trends

6.2.1 Microturbine Engine-Powered Drones

6.2.2 High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (Haps)

6.2.3 Aerial Target Drones

6.2.4 Drone Manufacturing Using Advanced Materials

6.2.5 Inspection Drones for Confined Spaces

6.2.6 Small Drone Swarm Technology

6.2.7 Synthetic Aperture Radar (Sar)

6.2.8 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Small Drone Navigation

6.2.9 Spy Drones

6.3 Use Case Analysis

6.3.1 Aerovironment's Maritime Initiative

6.3.2 Cargo Drone Field Tests in Amazon Forest in Peru

6.3.3 Mapping Canyons of Ancient National Monument in Colorado, US

6.4 Small Drone Software

6.5 Small Drone Market: Patent Analysis

7 Small Drone Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Civil & Commercial

7.2.1 Small Drones for Inspection & Monitoring and Aerial Mapping

7.2.2 Micro (250G-2Kg)

7.2.3 Small (2Kg-25Kg)

7.3 Defense & Government

7.3.1 Small Drones for Isr

7.3.2 Nano (25G)

7.3.3 Micro (25G-5Kg)

7.3.4 Mini (5Kg-150Kg)

8 Small Drone Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Surveillance

8.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)

8.2.3 Ucav

8.2.4 Delivery

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Small Drones Required in Many Industries

8.3.2 Inspection & Monitoring

8.3.3 Remote Sensing

8.3.4 Surveying & Mapping

8.3.5 Product Delivery

8.3.6 Aerial Imaging

8.3.7 Industrial Warehousing

8.3.8 Others

8.4 Government & Law Enforcement

8.4.1 Adoption of Small Drones for Homeland Security

8.4.2 Border Management

8.4.3 Traffic Monitoring

8.4.4 Firefighting & Disaster Management

8.4.5 Search & Rescue

8.4.6 Police Operations & Investigations

8.4.7 Maritime Security

8.5 Consumer

8.5.1 Growing Use of Small Drones for Recreational Activities

8.5.2 Prosumers

8.5.3 Hobbyists

9 Small Drone Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed-Wing

9.2.1 High Demand due to Long-Range Capabilities

9.2.2 Ctol

9.2.3 Vtol

9.3 Rotary-Wing

9.3.1 Surged Demand in Commercial and Military Isr Applications

9.3.2 Single Rotor

9.3.3 Multirotor

9.3.3.1 Bicopters

9.3.3.2 Tricopters

9.3.3.3 Quadcopters

9.3.3.4 Hexacopters

9.3.3.5 Octocopters

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Increased Endurance with Hybrid Design

10 Small Drone Market, by Mode of Operation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Remotely Piloted

10.2.1 Increased Adoption as Man-Portable Equipment in Armies

10.3 Optionally Piloted

10.3.1 Extensive Use in Military and Commercial Applications

10.4 Autonomous

10.4.1 Efficient in Surveying Inaccessible Areas

11 Small Drone Market, by Power Source

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fuel Powered

11.2.1 Longer Flight Time for Delivery Applications

11.2.2 Piston Engines

11.2.3 Turbo Engines

11.2.4 Pulsejets

11.3 Battery Operated

11.3.1 Higher Endurance and Reduced Weight

11.3.2 Lithium-Ion

11.3.3 Fuel Cell

11.3.4 Nickel

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Company Overview

13.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Small Drone Market

13.4 Revenue Analysis

13.5 Market Share Analysis

13.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive Players

13.6.4 Participants

13.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Starting Blocks

13.7.4 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.8.2 Recent Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Dji

14.2.2 Parrot Drone Sas

14.2.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2.4 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.2.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

14.2.6 Teledyne Flir LLC

14.2.7 Aerovironment, Inc.

14.2.8 The Boeing Company

14.2.9 Textron Inc.

14.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.2.11 Bae Systems plc

14.2.12 Thales Group

14.2.13 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.2.14 Saab Ab

14.2.15 Aeronautics Ltd

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Delair

14.3.2 Microdrones

14.3.3 Turkish Aerospace Industries

14.3.4 Shield Ai

14.3.5 Instanteye Robotics

14.3.6 Flyability

14.3.7 Autel Robotics

14.3.8 Skydio, Inc.

14.3.9 Volansi, Inc.

14.3.10 Dynetics, Inc.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t46b1m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets