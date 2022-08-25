Small Drones Market Size to Grow by USD 8.58 billion, AeroVironment Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small drones are aerial systems operated autonomously by an onboard computer or remote control from the ground or another vehicle. Small drones consist of micro-drones and mini drones weighing below 2.20 pounds.

The small drones market size is expected to grow by USD 8.58 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Small Drones Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Small Drones Market 2022-2026: Scope

The small drones market report covers the following areas:

Small Drones Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The small drones market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Holy Stone, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microdrones GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers small drone products such as Dragon Eye, Raven RQ-11A, and Hornet.

The company offers small drone products such as Dragon Eye, Raven RQ-11A, and Hornet. Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers small drone products such as Skylark LEX mini UAS.

The company offers small drone products such as Skylark LEX mini UAS. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers small drone products for precision agriculture, oil and gas, and first response applications.

The company offers small drone products for precision agriculture, oil and gas, and first response applications. Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers small drone products such as Indago 3 - UAV.

The company offers small drone products such as Indago 3 - UAV. Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers small drone products such as Bat Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).

Small Drones Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Rotary Wing



Fixed Wing



Hybrid Wing

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Small Drones Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as an increase in technological adoption across the agriculture sector. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the small drones market in APAC.

Small Drones Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist small drones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the small drones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the small drones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of small drones market vendors

Small Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Holy Stone, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microdrones GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Rotary wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Rotary wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Rotary wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Rotary wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Rotary wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

Exhibit 93: AeroVironment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: AeroVironment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: AeroVironment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: AeroVironment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: AeroVironment Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 110: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Parrot Drones SAS

Exhibit 115: Parrot Drones SAS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Parrot Drones SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Parrot Drones SAS - Key offerings

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 118: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 126: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 131: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

