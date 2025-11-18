Small Footprint, Big Quality and Yield Improvement: Messer's KwikChiller is Back at IPPE 2026

This compact solution helps processors chill or freeze when footprint is at a premium

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading innovator in cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions, Messer continues to push boundaries in protein processing innovations. Having made its debut in last year's Innovation Suite, Messer's proven KwikChiller is coming back to the show floor at IPPE 2026, January 27–29 in Atlanta, Georgia — now featuring both freezing and chilling capabilities for protein processing.

From chilling fresh poultry in combo bins to full freezing, the KwikChiller delivers high production capacity in a compact footprint.

"After successful installations that demonstrated significant yield improvements in chilling poultry in combo bins," said Don Smiley, Director of Food and Beverage at Messer. "We are excited to deploy the high-capacity KwikChiller for freezing applications — expanding our freezing equipment portfolio and its impact across protein processing value chain."

Developed in collaboration with poultry processors, the KwikChiller was designed to eliminate the need for CO₂ pellets when chilling fresh poultry in combo bins. Inside the Innovation Suite at IPPE 2025, Messer showcased how its rapid, uniform temperature control system improved product yield at a leading poultry facility. In addition, the inline chilling system features an integrated exhaust, offering a safer and more efficient alternative to manual CO₂ pellet handling.

"The recurring question from our customers in the 2025 Innovation Suite was, 'Can the KwikChiller freeze too?'" continued Smiley. "We were proud to say yes – and we bring you the proof of KwikChiller's versatility. We've validated that the KwikChiller delivers the high production rates and product quality our customers expect, all within a compact footprint that allows customers of varying scales of production to access this novel technology."

The KwikChiller removes up to 30% more heat than traditional freezers, making it ideal for high-throughput operations where space is at a premium. This freezing technology increases temperature uniformity throughout the product in both full freezing and cryo-assisted mechanical freezing applications. It even fits through a standard door for easy installation.

Messer's experienced protein processing team will be at booth #C23149, ready to discuss production line challenges and share proven chilling and freezing solutions that help processors achieve their goals. Attendees can also get an exclusive first look at new innovations from Messer by pre-registering for a guided tour of our 2026 Innovation Suite. Please contact your local Messer account manager or click here to request an invitation.

About Messer Americas



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Messer offers more than 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas sales account approximately for 52% of Messer worldwide sales of over $4.8 billion USD. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

