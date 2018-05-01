Small Local Businesses Take Flight at BWI Marshall

"We are pleased with the initial results and positive response to the program. We also congratulate our first-year operators for running their small businesses and bringing an exciting array of local products and services to the airport," said Brett Kelly, Vice President, Fraport Maryland. "This successful pilot opens the door for more local startups and small businesses at the airport."

This year, two or more new local entrepreneurs or small business owners will be invited to participate. Following an application process, the selected retailers will receive 12-month leases for a kiosk along one of the airport's busiest concourses. They will also receive additional resources, training, and sales and marketing support.

"LaunchPad gives local startups an opportunity to do business in one of the region's most dynamic retail environments, exposing their brand to millions of visitors in BWI Marshall Airport," adds Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport. "Our customers can support these local operators and experience the best of Baltimore and Washington."

Applications are being accepted through Friday, May 11. To learn more and to submit an application, please visit: https://www.launchpadbwi.com/.

Developed by Fraport Maryland and The Maryland Aviation Administration, LaunchPad is also supported by The Greater Baltimore Urban League's Entrepreneurial Program.

About Fraport USA®

Fraport USA is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage operations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. A leading airport concessions model in North America, Fraport USA ranks among the highest for per-passenger spending and receives accolades for innovation and customer service. For information, visit fraport-usa.com. Fraport USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, the global airport company based in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information about Fraport AG, visit fraport.com.

