Small Manufacturers Find Opportunity in Technology Disruptions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUTHTEC 2019, the southeast's most influential manufacturing trade show, returns to the Greenville Convention Center in South Carolina October 22-24. SOUTHTEC brings manufacturing leaders and expertise from across the region and the country at a time when major technological advancements are causing disruptions in the workforce and on the factory floor. One of the key focuses of the 2019 event is how small and medium manufacturers can best take advantage of these technology advancements for competitive advantage.

Consultant George Barnych, currently developing a new manufacturing automation cell concept at the University of New Hampshire's John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center, will deliver the opening morning keynote at SOUTHTEC 2019. Barnych's presentation, entitled "Incremental Approach to IIoT for the Small and Medium Manufacturer," provides guidance for small manufacturers – those who employ fewer than 250 people, which make up about 57% of US manufacturing companies including more than 3,000 such companies in South Carolina alone – for implementing digitally connected systems.

Produced by SME and AMT, SOUTHTEC is tackling perceived barriers to entry for small manufacturers, bringing the latest manufacturing technologies front and center and providing access to Barnych and other industry experts with insights on the shifting economy, skilling up the workforce, fostering innovation, and increasing productivity and profits.

"Digital technologies are changing the game for manufacturers of all sizes," said Cathy Kowalewicz, event manager, SME. "Adopting these technologies can be disruptive for even the largest of manufacturers. But for small manufacturers, the stakes are even higher. SME and AMT are proud to offer SOUTHTEC attendees access to resources and insights to help even the smallest of manufacturers navigate through implementing and benefitting from all that digital technologies make possible."

Small and medium enterprises account for 84% of South Carolina goods exports, 88% of North Carolina goods exports, 89% of Georgia goods exports, 83% of Tennessee good exports, and 81% of Alabama goods exports. Helping small manufacturers to implement the technologies that will allow them to remain competitive is critical to building manufacturing's future and to the state economies of the southeast.

"Digitally connected systems and machines will determine who survives in the coming decades of data-driven analytics and automation," said Barnych. "Often the toughest decision for a manufacturer is knowing how to get started. With so many options and so many products, it's difficult to know if you're making the right long-term choices. At SOUTHTEC, I'm offering manufacturers – especially small and medium businesses – insights that instill confidence in the choices they're making and tips on how to implement these technologies in a cost-effective manner."

SOUTHTEC also features a show floor with more than 480 companies represented in 348 exhibiting spaces, as well as in-depth workshops on key manufacturing topics. Complimentary technical presentations and keynotes are led by knowledge leaders from across the industry. To learn more about SOUTHTEC, view full schedule and exhibit details or register, visit southteconline.com.

About SME

SME connects all those who are passionate about making things that improve our world. As a nonprofit organization, SME has served practitioners, companies, educators, government and communities across the manufacturing spectrum for more than 80 years. Through its strategic areas of events, media, membership, training and development, and the SME Education Foundation, SME is uniquely dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing by addressing both knowledge and skills needed for the industry. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

