Small Meets Power - Belkin Introduces Its Smallest 60W GaN Charging Solution

Adding to Belkin's new lineup of gallium nitride (GaN) wall chargers , the BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 60W charger is designed to be 53 percent smaller** than standard 60W laptop chargers and can efficiently charge a wide range of devices, including the MacBook Pro and newest iPhone 12 models. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 60W charger features an innovative GaNFast chipset that creates an exceptionally compact charging solution to bring the fast charging consumers are now used to, but with significantly reduced size when compared with other chargers on the market.

One of the first major brands to incorporate innovative GaN technology into its products, this alternative manufacturing process delivers a high-performance alternative to the traditional silicon used in charging devices to provide powerful charging at high wattage through an extraordinarily small and convenient size.

Key features:

High-performance gallium nitride (GaN) replaces traditional silicon, allowing components inside to be closer together, enabling an ultra-compact build

Built-in overcurrent and overvoltage protection keeps the charger and connected devices safe while providing welcome peace of mind

USB-C Power Delivery certification enables reliable fast charging for USB-C PD enabled devices such as the Google Pixel 5, iPad Pro or Macbook Pro

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 60W joins Belkin's family of GaN solutions including the BOOST↑CHARGE 30W USB-C GaN Wall Charger and BOOST↑CHARGE Dual USB-C PD 68W GaN Wall Charger.

Pricing and Availability

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 60W is now available for purchase at Belkin.com for $49.99.

Imagery

Imagery can be found here.

*Measured against top competitors in the U.S. marketplace as of Feb. 4, 2020.

**Based on internal measurements when compared to stock 60W laptop chargers.

