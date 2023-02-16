Small molecule API market size to increase by USD 71.10 billion; North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Molecule API Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 71.10 billion between 2021 and 2026, at a CAGR of 7.89%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global small molecule API market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population in the US and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the small molecule API market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The small molecule API market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers small molecule API products such as beta lactams and non-beta lactams.
- Cambrex Corp. - The company offers small molecule API products such as chiral compounds.
- Cipla Inc. - The company offers small molecule API that can be used in therapy areas of Oncology, Hep C, and ARV.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers small molecule APIs such as peptides, carbohydrates, prostaglandins, and steroids.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries, the increasing number of type II drug master files (DMFs), and the growing need to focus on core competencies. However, stringent regulatory environments are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is segmented into Captive APIs and Contract APIs. The Captive APIs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Related Reports:
- The capillary electrophoresis market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 295.55 million. Increasing R&D expenditure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of instruments may impede the market growth.
- The rapid microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,487.91 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this small molecule API market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the small molecule API market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of small molecule API market vendors.
|
Small Molecule API Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 71.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.20
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Cambrex Corp.
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
