Small Molecule API Market to record USD 71.10 billion growth | Driven by evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries | Technavio

The market is driven by the evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the small molecule API market.

The presence of well-developed infrastructure and improving economic conditions have enabled developing countries such as China and India to produce high-quality small-molecule APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets. Besides, the low development and production costs in these countries are attracting many global players to form joint ventures with local API manufacturers for high-quality bulk manufacturing activities. Moreover, many generic drug manufacturers outsource bulk drug manufacturing activities to reliable small-molecule API manufacturers in developing countries for competitive advantages. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global small molecule API market.

Major Small Molecule API Companies:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: The company offers small molecule API products such as beta lactams, and non-beta lactams.

Cambrex Corp.: The company offers small molecule API products such as chiral compounds.

Cipla Inc.: The company offers small molecule API that can be used in therapy areas of Oncology, Hep C, and ARV.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers small molecule APIs such as peptides, carbohydrates, prostaglandins, and steroids.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company offers small molecule API such as cefuroxime axeti and cefuroxime axetil suspension.

Uncover other dominant players and the factors impacting their growth. Request a Free Sample Report

Small Molecule API Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Captive APIs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Contract APIs - size and forecast 2021-2026

The captive APIs segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021 and the market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Small Molecule API Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will present maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising geriatric population in the US and the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases have been crucial in driving the growth of the small molecule API market in North America. Besides, technological advances, the discovery of new-generation small-molecule APIs, and the expiry of patents of branded, highly prescribed drugs will create significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The US will be the major market for small molecule APIs in North America.

Get highlights on the market growth behavior across various segments. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Capillary Electrophoresis Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturing Type and Geography Forecast Analysis 2022-2026

Small Molecule API Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corp.

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio