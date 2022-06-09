Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 347.0 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global small molecule injectable drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 188.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market:

Key trends in market include increasing product approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic pain, expansion of manufacturing facilities, and inorganic growth activities such as collaborations, etc.

Market players are involved in inorganic activities, such as collaborations, which will support expansion of product portfolio, and is further expected to drive growth of the global small molecule injectable drugs market, over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to reprogram RNA (Ribonucleic acid) processing, announced a strategic collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix's REMaster drug discovery platform.

Market players are also involved in launching new products i.e. small molecule injectable drugs, in order to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., launched Ertapenem injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ, a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). Ertapenem is a carbapenem antibiotic that comes in the form of infusions or injections and is used to treat infections of the abdomen, lungs, upper part of the female reproductive system, and diabetic foot.

Moreover, key players are focused on expansion of their manufacturing facilities, for increase in production of small molecule injectable drugs. This is expected to fuel growth of the small molecule injectable drugs market, over the forecast period. For instance, in the year 2021, Fresenius Kabi AG, announced that they are expanding their facilities in Australia, in which the company will invest US$ 63.2 million till the end of the year 2023. The site will have special expertise in aseptic production and manufacturing of complex products such as analgesics, anesthetics, antibiotics, and anti-infectives.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are engaged in inorganic activities such as partnerships, and this is expected to drive growth of the global small molecule injectable drugs market, over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, LifeMine Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in the U.S., formed a research and development partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to discover small molecule leads.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global small molecule injectable drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic pain in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2021, it has been reported that around 50 million U.S. adults experience chronic pain.

Key players operating in the global small molecule injectable drugs market include Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cipla Limited., Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech, Inc.), Amgen, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

Chemotherapy

Small Molecule Antibiotics

Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

Analgesics

Anticoagulants

Anticonvulsants

Antivirals

Others

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market, By Indication:

Oncology

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Diseases

Others

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market, By Mode of Delivery:

IV Set

Infusion Pump

Intravenous Injection

Intramuscular Injection

Subcutaneous Injection

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Clinics

Outpatient Facility

Infusion Therapy Center

Home Care

Others

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

