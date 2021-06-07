Small Non-profit JDS Creative Academy Makes Big Splash Winning Nine 2021 International Communicator Awards

JDSCA is a registered California state apprenticeship program for college graduates and a Title-17 program that is vendored with Inland Regional Center. The two similar but different programs are for those who wish to express their creativity and learn the ins and outs of video production to pathway into career opportunities. JDSCA Job-training participants are put through a weekly rotation in which they learn skills in several key video production and post-production roles that prepare the participants for a career in any industry working with video and digital media. With the guidance of industry professional mentors, job-training participants produce a weekly TV show called The SOI Update . The SOI Update covers sports, weather, community events, road conditions and is streamed LIVE on YouTube and broadcasted on RivCo TV throughout the County. Radio production is also a part of the training program, which received one of the 9 Communicator Awards, training participants write and record the JDSCA News Update spots that broadcast three times a day, seven days a week on 102.5 the Vine. Participants also have the opportunity to help with the production of the professionally broadcasted monthly, magazine-style news show, Spirit of Innovation, which airs the last Thursday of each month. This program is distributed through Roku TV, Temecula & Murrieta TV, throughout the County on RivCo TV along with YouTube, Vimeo and all social media platforms.

JDS Creative Academy is also known for their annual events and live theatre performances. The community always look forward to fantastic performances in the summer, spring and winter with their showcases, plays, Summer Camp performances, Haunted Studio production and the annual three-day digital media festival DigiFest Temecula.

Founders Scott and Diane Strand, along with JDS Creative Academy's dynamic Board of Directors, realized that their vision filled a void in the community when developing the Academy in 2014.

From local news and information, to career pathway opportunities in a challenging career, JDSCA is dedicated to encouraging involvement in the arts. As Diane Strand says, "our goal is to provide H.O.P.E.," which she defines as Helping One Person Everyday. Learn more at www.jdscreativeacademy.org .

ABOUT JDS CREATIVE ACADEMY

The mission of JDS Creative Academy is to advance education and training in the visual, performing, and digital arts: theatre, music, creative writing, fine art, video, and digital production. JDSCA provides the opportunity to gain creative enrichment, self-confidence, leadership, and collaborative skills needed to advance to higher arts education and obtain the expertise needed to prosper in a competitive high-tech marketplace. For more information about JDSCA's classes, apprenticeship program, internships, job-training, and events go to JDSCreativeAcademy.org, contact via email [email protected], or phone 951 296-6715.

For more about Spirit of Innovation, go to SpiritiofInnovation.org. You can also view past episodes and segments, as well as the JDSCA job-training crew's micro-show, SOI Update, on the Spirit of Innovation website and @SOI_News on YouTube.

