Small Satellite Launch Services Market, Half-yearly Update, H1 2019, Forecast to 2033

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small satellites are at the spotlight of the evolution of the space industry.Small satellite ecosystem is expanding at an accelerated pace, with new entrants offering innovative space solutions; existing players are expanding their portfolio by investing in the small satellite value chain.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825009/?utm_source=PRN

It is important to investigate the past and current state of the small satellite market and forecast future scenarios.Many small satellite constellation operators have advanced in their development processes and will generate continuous and recurring launch demand for their constellation installation and replacement missions.



At present, nearly all small satellites use the rideshare capacity as a secondary payload on the existing launch vehicles.This makes their project schedule and mission requirements dependent on the primary payload.



Moreover, the existing rideshare capacity will not be sufficient to address all the small satellite launch demand in the future. Many incumbent and new participants have sensed the upcoming small satellite demand and have started planning for providing dedicated services and launch flexibility to the small satellite operators to capture the future small satellite launch market. What makes this study unique? This analysis tracks the changing dynamics every quarter and updates the forecast based on the latest events. The study exposes the readers to the latest forecast numbers and the major changes, empowering them to the most informed decision making. A bottom-up and detailed approach is applied to forecast the small satellite launch demand. The study defines multiple forecast scenarios based on the maturity of satellite operators. More than 300 operators across the user segments are considered for the forecast. The number of small satellites, payload mass, and launch revenue are forecasted on the basis of defined scenarios, satellite mass classes, and user segments. The study also includes the launch capacity forecast for both rideshare and dedicated launch services segment; it analyzes the alignment between the small satellite launch demand and capacity supply.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825009/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

