Small-Satellite Launch Services Market, Q3 2018 - Forecast to 2030: 250+ Operators Across the User Segments are Considered for the Forecast

The "Small-satellite Launch Services Market, Quarterly Update Q3 2018, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report tracks the changing dynamics every quarter and updates the forecast based on the latest events. The report exposes the readers to the latest forecast numbers and the major changes, empowering them to the most informed decision making. A bottom up and detailed approach is applied to forecast the small satellite launch demand. The study defines multiple forecast scenarios based on the maturity of satellite operators.



More than 250 operators across the user segments are considered for the forecast. A large number of small satellites, payload mass, and launch revenue have been forecast on the basis of defined scenarios, satellite mass classes and user segments. The study also includes the launch capacity forecast for both rideshare and dedicated launch services segment and analyses the alignment between the small satellite launch demand and capacity supply.

Small-satellites are at the spotlight of the evolution of space industry. Small-satellite ecosystem is expanding at an increasing pace, with new entrants offering new space solutions and existing players expanding their portfolio by investments in the small-satellite value chain. It becomes very important to investigate the past and current state of the small satellite market and forecast the future scenarios.



Many small satellite constellation operators have advanced in their development processes and will generate continuous and recurring launch demand for their constellation installation and replacement missions. At present nearly all small satellites use the rideshare capacity as a secondary payload on the existing launch vehicles. This makes their project schedule and mission requirements dependent on the primary payload.



Moreover, the existing rideshare capacity will not be sufficient to address all the small satellite launch demand in future. Many incumbent and new players have sensed the upcoming small satellite demand and have started planning for providing dedicated services and launch flexibility to the small satellite operators, in order to capture the future small satellite launch market.



This study forecasts small satellite launch demand based on Operators' maturity, mass classes and user segments. It also details the projected small satellite launch capacity supply and analyses the alignment of launch demand and supply for multiple forecast scenarios. The study includes the new developments in the small satellite value chain for Q1 2018.



Key Issues Addressed



What are the changes that have resulted in the change of the previously forecasted numbers?

What is the future demand for launching small satellites, based on user segments and mass classes and operators maturity, in the forecast period 2018-2030?

What is the future payload mass demand for launching the small satellites in the forecast period?

What is the projected revenue of the small satellite launch market?

What is the forecasted launch capacity supply and how aligned is it with the small satellite launch demand?

What are the key small satellite and launch vehicle developments in the first quarter of 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Definitions and Segmentations

Small Satellites-Definition and Forecast Scenarios

Segmentation of Small-satellite Users and Mass Classes

Small-satellite and Launch Capacity Forecast

3. Major Changes with Respect to Q2, 2018 Forecast

Q3, 2018 Forecast with Respect to Q2, 2018 Forecast

4. Small-satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenarios, User Segments and Mass Classes (Number of Satellites)

Demand Forecast

Low- and Mid-Scenario Demand Forecast by User Segment

High-Scenario Demand Forecast by User Segment

Low- & Mid-Scenario Demand Forecast by Mass Class

High-Scenario Demand Forecast by Mass Class

5. Payload Mass Forecast by Scenarios, User Segments and Mass Classes

Payload Mass Demand Forecast

Low- and Mid-Scenario Payload Mass Demand Forecast by User Segment

High-Scenario Payload Mass Demand Forecast by User Segment

Low- and Mid-Scenario Payload Mass Demand Forecast by Mass Class

High-Scenario Payload Mass Demand Forecast by Mass Class

6. Launch Revenue Forecast based on Launch Demand by Scenarios, User Segments and Mass Classes

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast

Low- and Mid-Scenario Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment

High-Scenario Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment

Low- and Mid-Scenario Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

High-Scenario Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

7. Launch Capacity Forecast, Rideshare, and Dedicated

Launch Capacity Forecast Assumptions

Launch Capacity Supply Forecast

8. Small-satellite Launch Demand Versus Launch Capacity Supply

Launch Demand versus Capacity Supply

9. Key Small-satellite Events and Developments in Q2 2018

Key Small-satellite Launches in Q2 2018

Key Small-satellite Industry Developments Q2 2018

Key Launch Service Industry Developments Q2 2018

10. Conclusions

Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4sxvbt/smallsatellite?w=5

