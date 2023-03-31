Small Satellite Market worth $7.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The small satellite market is estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.8 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing capabilities of small satellites through the integration of the latest hi-tech and commercial-off-the-shelf electronic circuits will further boost the demand for such satellites at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150947396

Browse in-depth TOC on "Small Satellite Market" 175 – Tables

62 – Figures

256 – Pages

Small Satellite Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Mass, By Application, By Subsystem, By End-use, By Frequency, By Orbit Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Market Challenge Telemetry, tracking, and command issues Key Market Opportunities Development of satellite network to provide internet access in areas without broadband connectivity Key Market Drivers Growing demand for LEO-based small satellites

Commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

By End-use, the small satellite market is segmented into commercial, government & defense and dual use. The Commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share the small satellite market by the end-user. One of the main factors boosting the market for small satellites is the reduced in launch costs. The cost of launching a satellite into orbit used to be extremely high, sometimes costing over $100 million. The new launch firms like SpaceX and Rocket Lab have significantly reduced the cost of placing small satellites into orbit. Small satellite constellation development has developed as a result of the decrease in cost for enterprises to launch small satellites. The growth of the satellite operators/owners segment is due to rising investments from the private sector in space research and satellite communication services.

The Satellite bus segment held the largest market share in the small satellite market.

By Subsegment, the small satellite market has been segmented into satellite bus, payload, solar panel, satellite antenna and others. Satellite bus segment to hold the largest market share. The Satellite bus segment demand is influence by the adoption of the small satellite for various applications such as earth observation, communication, research etc. Overall, it is anticipated that the small satellite bus segment market would expand and diversify over the coming years as new technologies and applications are introduced.

The LEO segment of the small satellite market by orbit is projected to dominate the market.

The small satellite marketed based on the orbit is segmented into the LEO, MEO, GEO and others. The Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) Segment holds the major market share of the small satellite market by orbit segment. GEO Segment to hold the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Growing demand for high-speed and low-latency communication and increased satellite and spacecraft launches in LEO are primarily driving this segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=150947396

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The small satellite market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North America region to account for the largest market share. The market in North America is being driven by increasing NASA Research and Development initiatives and rising military spending on surveillance missions.

Major players operating in the small satellite market Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Airbus Defence and Space (Germany) are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=150947396

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type (Small, Cube, Medium, Large satellites), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, End User, Frequency, and Region (2021-2026)

Satellite Antenna Market by Platform (Land fixed, Land mobile, Airborne, Maritime, Space), Antenna Type, Technology (SOTM, SOTP), Component Type (Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters), Frequency and Region – 2026

SATCOM Equipment Market for Space by Component (Transponders, Transceivers, Converters, Amplifiers, Antennas), Satellite Type (CubeSat, Small, Medium, Large), End User (Commercial, Government & Military), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Airborne, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency, and Region (2021-2026)

Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/small-satellite-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/small-satellite.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets