Small Satellites - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market forecasts by Region, by Technology, Application, Platform, Launch Services, Launch Services, and by End-User. Technology and Market Overview, and Leading Companies

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807318/?utm_source=PRN



A small satellite, miniaturized satellite, or smallsat is a satellite of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as "small", different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass. Motivated by visions of hundreds, if not thousands, of small satellites launching yearly; buoyed by venture capitals markets that become responsive to space endeavors; and encouraged by the highly visible success of SpaceX, entrepreneurs across the globe have embarked on what was once considered the incredibly risky and financially non-rewarding venture of designing and fielding a new rocket. The global small sat market is dominated by companies based in the United States, China and European Union.



Market Forecast's latest report "Small Satellites - Market & Technology Forecast to 2027" examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of small sat technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2019 -2027 in the space industry. It also examines small sat markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Throughout the report we show how smallsats is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new small sat technology.



In this report we have classified small satellite industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major group and also provide forecast figures from 2019 - 2027. These are:



1. Technologies - The 10 major technologies driving the small satellite industry:



- Systems and Constellations

- Communications

- Mobility and Propulsion

- Electrical Power Generation & Storage

- Attitude and Orbit Determination and Control

- System Integration

- Thermal Control

- Payloads

- Data Handling, Processing and Autonomy

- Flight and Ground Systems Software



2. Applications - The 7 key areas where small satellites are making a big impact:



- Mobile Satellite Services

- Fixed Satellite Services

- Broadcast Satellite Services

- Earth Imaging Services

- Meteorology Services

- Mapping & Monitoring Services

- Others



3. Platforms - Even with small satellites, there is a large variety of size and mass that can be differentiated. We focus on 5 major types:



- Mini Satellite

- Micro Satellite

- Nano Satellite

- Pico Satellite

- Femto Satellite



4. Launch Services - The various types of services being provided for the launch of small satellites:



- Launch Acquisition and Coordination

- Campaign Management

- Technical Interface Control

- Logistics Coordination and Support

- Launch Deployer and Interface Hardware

- Launch Vehicle Integration



5. Launch Types - From where are the small satellites being launched. We research all the 4 areas:



- Air

- Balloon

- Land

- Sea



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- Overview: Snapshot of the various small sat tech in the space market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

- Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

- Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

- Trend Analysis : Key Small Sat Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

- Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Scope

- Define and measure the Global Small Sat market

- Financial forecast of the Global Small Sat market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

- Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

- Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

- Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

- Analyze competitive developments



Reasons to buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global small sat industry over the next eight years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807318/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

