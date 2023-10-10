Small St. Louis Agency Wins Big at 2023 Global Industry Competitions

News provided by

alpha | BRAVO

10 Oct, 2023, 14:19 ET

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- alpha | BRAVO is a Platinum winner in the 2023 MarCom awards, an international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. The agency won for their Team's Body of Work Achievement. MarCom's Platinum Award is presented to entries judged to be the most outstanding in the competition. Platinum Winners are recognized for excellence in quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. There were 6,500+ entries from the United States and 44 other countries.

Continue Reading
2023 MarCom Awards
2023 MarCom Awards

Post-pandemic, alpha | BRAVO was acquired by a global B2B content agency. After one year, however, co-founders Beth Newton and Aaron Newton felt the cultures were not aligned, and the agencies parted ways amicably. Starting fresh in July 2022, alpha | BRAVO found its niche working with enterprise and mid-market brands offering social media and content strategy, organic and paid social media consulting, and executive thought leadership. The agency adopted a "theater model" with a bench of seasoned marketing contractors, added several B2B tech clients including Informatica, BDO Digital, and General Datatech, to its roster, and increased annual revenue by an impressive 59% in just 12 months. CEO Beth Newton was invited to join CHIEF, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders. She also contributes articles on marketing strategy and leadership to both Entrepreneur and Forbes.

In addition to the MarCom, alpha | BRAVO was recognized by MUSE Creative Awards with three Platinum Agency of the Year Awards: Best Social Media Agency, Best Small Agency, and Best Independent Agency. They were also honored with a Silver MUSE Award for Best Paid Social Media Campaign. "The winners of this season are undoubtedly some of the best talents the industry has to offer," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. 

"We're thrilled to have our work recognized by these prestigious organization," said CEO Beth Newton. "It's proof that our decision to remain independent was the right one, and it's exciting to see our work speak for itself."

alpha | BRAVO is a Social Media Marketing Agency that works exclusively with service-based businesses. Their solutions include Strategy, Consulting, Management, and Executive Thought Leadership. Led by Founders Beth Newton (CEO) and Aaron Newton (CCO), the agency serves mid-market and enterprise B2B tech and other professional services companies across the US. Companies that want to know more about their work can visit agencyab.com or call (314) 227-9353.

SOURCE alpha | BRAVO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.