Small Town Agency, Frogman Media Group, Gets Recognition in Barbara Corcoran's Weekly Podcast, Business Unusual

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frogman Media Group is thrilled to have been mentioned in Barbara Corcoran's weekly podcast "Business Unusual" on the episode "Getting Comfy With The Bros Behind My Biggest Shark Tank Success." During the podcast, Brian and Michael Speciale, owners of The Comfy, discuss Shark Tank, the mega-success of their product, and Frogman Media Group.

Why do businesses decide to outsource? Most business leaders choose to outsource as a cost-cutting measure or for the capability to focus on core business functions. Brian and Michael Speciale told Barabara of how quickly the company scaled after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank and how they chose to outsource some responsibilities, specifically, at first, social media management to Frogman Media Group. It was a vital decision for them, and it was Frogman Media Group's credibility that counted.

As small-business owners, Brian and Michael Speciale handled everything in-house before they found success. Barbara asked, "If you had that kind of involvement in that, Brian, that you wanted to answer each inquiry, each complaint yourself, how do you make the decision to outsource it and actually hand over the baby to somebody else and think that it's going to be well-handled?" Many business owners will relate to this issue, which is why his answer matters.

Brian replied, "I think as entrepreneurs, you can stand in the way by not getting out of the way, sometimes, and allowing your business to grow. If its too much of an ego thing and you want to do everything yourself, and you don't turn the business over to people who are capable of doing it, that can really stunt your growth." The Comfy is on track to sell $50 million this year, so it is essential to have trustworthy partners to outsource back-office tasks that free up company time.

Brian also added, "We were fortunate enough to find someone in L.A., the Frogman Media Group. They had contacted us when we were smaller, and I then happened to find them when we got bigger. They spoke in our voice … and always do right by the customer." Brian also noted that once he turned over tasks to Frogman Media Group, the company had more time to invest in business initiatives, product development, marketing, travel, expansion and quality control.

Frogman Media Group provides various digital marketing services, such as social media management, blogging, digital advertising, SEO and graphic design to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information about their services and competitive pricing, please contact Sabrena@frogmanmediagroup.com.

Related Images

frogman-media-group.jpg

Frogman Media Group

SOURCE Frogman Media Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://frogmanmediagroup.com

