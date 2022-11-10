Small Town Empire Offers a Unique Perspective on American History

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Town Empire is more than just a historical fiction novel. It's based on actual events that happened in Pontotoc, Mississippi, in the early 1900s. John Salmon was born during the Civil War and witnessed many momentous events throughout his life. His story provides a unique perspective on American history. With themes of family, love, loss, and resilience, Small Town Empire is sure to keep you captivated from beginning to end.

Small Town Empire Book Cover

Pontotoc County, Mississippi, was home to a prosperous family in the early 1900s. The Salmons were blessed with an enterprising patriarch named John, who started small but quickly expanded with various businesses, including a bank that still exists today. However, with great success came greater challenges: murder, mistresses, and even missing children threatened to tear apart what he had built. With everything on the line, can John keep it all together, or will he fall victim to forces beyond his control? John has some big secrets that even his family doesn't know. Find out by picking up a copy of Small Town Empire today! Based on actual events, this historical fiction novel provides an intimate look at life in rural America during some periods that are often overlooked. If you're looking for an engrossing read with unforgettable characters, don't miss out on Small Town Empire!

Mary E. McDonald, the author of the new historical fiction novel, Small Town Empire, has announced that the book is now available on Amazon. McDonald was born in Pontotoc, MS, and currently lives in Texas. She is a self-proclaimed history and genealogy buff. When Mary researched and learned the story of her great-grandfather, it inspired her to share this novel with the world. "This isn't just a story about my family," said McDonald. "It's a story about America."

