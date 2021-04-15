Small Town Girl Becomes Chief Operating Officer of Multi-Million Dollar Company

CONYERS, Ga., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who would have thought a girl who grew up in a small town called Madison, GA would become a C-level executive at a multi-million-dollar company while still in her 30s?

Well, that's exactly what happened for Shaneé McCambry, the new Chief Operating Officer of Novae.

Congratulations to Shaneé McCambry, new Chief Operating Officer of Novae

Novae, also affectionately known as Novae Money, is a financial services and training company based in Conyers, GA. Since the company's inception in 2014, Shaneé has served as the Director of Operations where she has provided continuous oversight and direction to the company's employees, maintained vendor relationships and processes, and efficiently managed Novae's overall operations, leading to the most profitable fiscal year in Novae's history in 2020.

A college graduate of Georgia Southern University, Shaneé earned a degree in Middle Grades Education and taught for 5 years at a Title I School, earning recognition as a top educator. She is now using that passion for education to lead the charge in providing financial literacy to the communities that lack it nationwide through Novae.

As Novae continues to expand nationwide, adding thousands of customers and affiliates monthly, Shaneé's responsibilities have also expanded to include oversight over Novae's fastest growing segments, the Business Credit & Funding division, as well as the White Label Franchise Program.

No stranger to leadership, Shaneé has been involved in the direct sales industry since 2005. She has trained and built sales organizations of thousands of people, producing millions of dollars in revenue. She has been able to successfully transition from being an independent sales representative to a C-level executive and part owner of a multi-million-dollar company.

In addition to her recognition for being an excellent educator, Shaneé has also been frequently recognized in the annual publication "Who's Who in Black Atlanta", which highlights some of the most accomplished African Americans in the Atlanta, GA area. Most notably, Shaneé was inducted into the National Association of Professional Women, the largest and most recognized networking organization of professional women in the country.

Particularly passionate about inspiring women, Shaneé is a much sought-after female empowerment speaker. She enjoys writing blogs to inspire women from all walks of life to stay encouraged and to excel in everything they endeavor to do, as she explained after the announcement of her promotion to the C suite.

"It doesn't matter where or how you start, but what matters is that you actually finish. Success is a process of growth, preparation, evolution, and consistent action. Strive to succeed with purpose!"

