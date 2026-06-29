Small Town Oregon Author and Artist Team Up to Inspire Children with Art and Poetry, Celebrating Birds in a New Beautiful Picture Book

BAKER CITY, Ore., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Pony Books has announced the release of A Dance of Birds: Poetry and Paper Collage, a captivating new picture book that invites young readers to discover the beauty, diversity, and wonder of birds through lyrical poetry and handcrafted tissue paper artwork. The book features original text by author and publisher Angela Blair and vibrant tissue paper collage illustrations by naturalist artist Sherri Kay Linnemeyer.

Book Cover, A Dance of Birds Angela Blair, Author

It was kismet when locals Blair and Linnemeyer came together for this project, drawn by their shared passion for birds and original art. Their book, A Dance of Birds, is a unique artistic picture book that explores the wide world of birds with childlike fascination. Bird sounds, patterns, behaviors, and formations are highlighted in a lyrical, visually engaging way, bringing the wonder and magic of birds to life. This debut release from Sea Pony Books is for the youngest readers. "We are starting at the beginning. Sherri's work is so textural that I thought kids just wanted to touch it. Well, what if art could touch them back?" ~Angela Blair

Blair continues, "Sea Pony Books is set to collaborate within our rich art community with integrity, producing inspiring narratives and original artwork that embody the warmth of the beating heart behind the scenes, flowing with ideas that jolt the imagination. Kids deserve original artwork, a nudge to dream, and confidence to create. At Sea Pony Books, we believe that kids deserve the best we have to offer. As they inherit this planet and become adult citizens, they need the building blocks to feel and think for themselves, but soulless, computer-generated images and robotic content hinder kids' ability to grow and realize their true potential."

Blair, also a novelist, is a world traveler, mother, DJ, and art gallery manager at a respected non-profit. With a degree in creative writing, she has spent years exploring cultures across Europe, Asia, Africa, Central America, and the South Pacific. Her travels have deepened her appreciation for the threads that connect people across the globe and continue to inspire themes of beauty, joy, and interconnectedness in her writing.

A Dance of Birds is a perfect blend of Blair and Linnemeyer's talents, with the authenticity of their appreciation of nature shining through on each vibrant page. The book is not only a wonderful read-aloud selection with its playful rhymes, but the informative back-of-book matter explaining the various bird species encourages children to identify birds in nature and discover the extraordinary beauty that surrounds them every day. And there is a coloring page to boot!

Book Details

Publication date: July 20, 2026

Title: A Dance of Birds: Poetry and Paper Collage (979-8-9928261-5-9)

Audience: Ages 2-8

Category: Juvenile non-fiction

Formats: Paperback

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact: Angela Blair, angieblair.com, 512-569-8876, [email protected]

SOURCE Sea Pony Books