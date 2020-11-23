Small Unites - a Consumer-Driven Advocacy Program - Inspires Shoppers Nationwide to Support Small Businesses this Holiday Season

In celebrating the best that local small businesses across the country have to offer, including gifts, food and services, America's Best will showcase many established holiday traditions -- shopping for loved ones, sharing your best finds on social media, and engaging with friends and family -- making it easy to participate and help out small businesses, many of which have struggled this year amidst challenging economic conditions.

"Our research shows that many small business owners are confident that their businesses will return to pre-pandemic revenues," said Jenn Garbach, Head of Business Brand and Marketing at Capital One, a primary partner within the Small Unites coalition. "But for many, this means having a strong holiday season, which is why it's critical to rally around local businesses in our communities. One way folks can do that is by safely shopping directly at small businesses over the holidays, or by donating to help make sure business owners have the resources they need to navigate the road ahead."

Donate, Shop and Share: Small Unites Makes it Easy to Participate

Each week of the holiday campaign, Small Unites will offer a different holiday theme and challenge consumers to share the best that their favorite small businesses have to offer. By showcasing unique holiday gifts, it's an easy way for everyone to celebrate the small businesses they love and find new favorites!

Shop, Tag & Share to spread holiday cheer:

Shop for holiday gifts at your favorite small businesses. Small Unites will offer weekly themes, including Pets, Toys, and Desserts. Take a picture & tag. Create a post and tag with @smallunites, tag the small business you are highlighting and use #smallunites. Share on social media. Challenge others to share their favorites.

Small Unites Continues Its Mission to Uplift Small Businesses Across the Country

Launched in August, Small Unites was created with the intention of helping to support small businesses that were impacted as a result of the pandemic through limitless participation. Powered by a coalition of brands, including Capital One Business, GoFundMe, HundredX, the National Urban League and Ogilvy, Small Unites has brought together consumers, and both big and small businesses to not only support establishments financially, but also through marketing advice and business counsel, to deepen a sense of optimism and community.

"While many small businesses across the country have pivoted their strategy to remain in business, many still need our support, especially this holiday season," said Jenn Garbach. "Small Unites was launched on the premise that everyone can do one small thing to make an impact. Knowing many Americans are facing continued uncertainty, this campaign offers an opportunity to do just that and can help keep our favorite businesses' doors open and our communities vibrant this holiday season."

To learn more, make a difference by donating, shopping small or sharing, or to participate, visit smallunites.org or Instagram and Facebook . Raise awareness of the program using #smallunites.

About Small Unites:

Small Unites is a national movement and advocacy program designed to rally consumers and communities across the country to champion the local small businesses they love and help those businesses re-emerge in the short term and thrive in the new normal. Powered by a diverse coalition of leaders, industry executives, local officials and organizations, including Capital One Business, GoFundMe, GoFundMe.org, HundredX, the National Urban League and Ogilvy, the initiative gives people and communities easy but powerful ways to act immediately to show support, such as making a direct donation online, purchasing a gift card to redeem at a later time, or making a cash donation. Local business leaders also have access to marketing and training tools to spread the word and make their companies stronger. For more information on how to get involved, visit smallunites.org or follow Small Unites on Instagram and Facebook .

About Capital One Business:

Capital One® offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do.

About Capital One:

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, National Association, and Capital One Bank (USA), National Association, had $269.7 billion in deposits and $396.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, National Association, has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 Index.

About GoFundMe:

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world's largest social fundraising platform, with over $9 billion raised through tens of millions of donations. With a community of more than 50 million, GoFundMe inspires hope through giving. Find us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About GoFundMe.org:

GoFundMe.org is an independent, registered 501(c)(3) public charity. GoFundMe.org works closely with GoFundMe®, the world's largest and most trusted online fundraising platform, to provide a transparent way to support your favorite causes and urgent needs. GoFundMe.org distributes tax-deductible donations to hundreds of verified fundraisers and charities related to the cause.

About HundredX:

HundredX, Inc. creates actionable insights on over 1,500 leading companies and brands. HundredX enables business leaders and investors to make better decisions by hearing from more representative customers. Express Feedback for GoodTM is a turn-key program created by HundredX that allows non-profit organizations to generate significant funding by asking their supporters to provide feedback across businesses and consumer products. Unlike traditional surveys, participants determine what feedback they provide. HundredX is a do well and do good company whose primary cost of goods sold supports non-profits. Visit HundredXinc.com .

About the National Urban League:

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram : @NatUrbanLeague.

About Ogilvy:

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

http://smallunites.org

