Small Wind Turbine Market Size to Grow by 1821.02 MW, ArborWind LLC and Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small wind turbine market size is set to grow by 1821.02 MW from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Wind Turbine Market 2022-2026

Major Small Wind Turbine Companies and their Offerings

ArborWind LLC, Aelius Turbina LLP, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Beijing Urban Green Energy Co. Ltd., BP Plc, City Windmills Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Leviathan Energy LLC, Oy Windside Production Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, TUGE, Viking Wind, Chava Wind LLC, Eocycle Technologies Inc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Superwind GmbH, Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd., among others, are the major players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ArborWind LLC - The company offers small wind turbines such as vertical axis and horizontal axis turbines.

The company offers small wind turbines such as vertical axis and horizontal axis turbines. Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd. - The company offers small wind turbines such as Aeolos V and Aeolos H.

The company offers small wind turbines such as Aeolos V and Aeolos H. BP Plc - The company offers small wind turbines for residential purposes.

The company offers small wind turbines for residential purposes. City Windmills Ltd. - The company offers small wind turbines such as 25KW small wind VAWT.

The company offers small wind turbines such as 25KW small wind VAWT. Kingspan Group Plc - The company offers small wind turbines such as city windmill CW500, CW1000, and CW2000.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing investments in renewable energy are driving the small wind turbine market's growth. Investments in renewable energy have increased in various countries such as India, China, and Japan. For instance, in September 2022, the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of Andhra Pradesh announced investment opportunities for various companies to increase green energy. Greenko got the SIPB's approval for an investment of USD 246 billion in renewable energy (RE) projects with a total capacity of 4,230 MW. Thus, the rising investments will fuel market growth in the near future.

Small Wind Turbine Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)

Horizontal axis - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vertical axis - size and forecast 2021-2026

Small Wind Turbine Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The horizontal axis segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The horizontal axis wind turbines have various advantages such as high generating capacity, variable pitch blade capacity, and improved efficiency. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing energy security needs.

Small Wind Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85% Market growth 2022-2026 1821.02 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ArborWind LLC, Aelius Turbina LLP, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Beijing Urban Green Energy Co. Ltd., BP Plc, City Windmills Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Leviathan Energy LLC, Oy Windside Production Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, TUGE, Viking Wind, Chava Wind LLC, Eocycle Technologies Inc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Superwind GmbH, and Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

