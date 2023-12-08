Small Wind Turbine Market to increase by USD 755.65 million between 2023 to 2028, Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The small wind turbine market size is expected to grow by USD 755.65 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing investments in renewable energy are notably driving the small wind turbine market. However, factors such as the declining cost of solar PV modules may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis), Installation Sites (Onshore and Offshore), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the small wind turbine market including  Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind, BP Plc, Chava Wind LLC, City Windmills Ltd., EOCYCLE, GRESA GROUP Co., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Leviathan Energy LLC, Northern Power Systems Srl, Oy Windside Production Ltd., SD Wind Energy Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, Superwind GmbH, TUGE Energia, V Air Wind Technologies, Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd., and Viking Wind. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

ArborWind: The company offers small wind turbines such as ArborWind PT180, which is a vertical axis wind turbine that uses proprietary technology. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The horizontal axis segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The horizontal axis wind turbines have various advantages such as high generating capacity, variable pitch blade capacity, and improved efficiency. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing energy security needs.
  • Installation Sites (Onshore and Offshore).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India hold a major share when it comes to the global economy due to the race toward industrialization and urbanization. 
  • Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist small wind turbine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the small wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the small wind turbine market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of small wind turbine market companies

Related Reports:

The wind turbine gear oil market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 126.37 million.

The agricultural wind turbine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,086.23 million.

Small Wind Turbine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 755.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind, BP Plc, Chava Wind LLC, City Windmills Ltd., EOCYCLE, GRESA GROUP Co., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Leviathan Energy LLC, Northern Power Systems Srl, Oy Windside Production Ltd., SD Wind Energy Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, Superwind GmbH, TUGE Energia, V Air Wind Technologies, Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd., and Viking Wind

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market to increase by USD 963.04 million between 2023 to 2028, Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Water Chemicals Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market to increase by USD 963.04 million between 2023 to 2028, Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Water Chemicals Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

The industrial anti-scaling chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 963.04 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of...
Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market to increase by USD 243.73 million between 2023 to 2028, AquaBella Organic Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG and more among key companies - Technavio

Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market to increase by USD 243.73 million between 2023 to 2028, AquaBella Organic Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG and more among key companies - Technavio

The microbial agricultural inoculants market size is expected to grow by USD 243.73 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.