Small Wind Turbine Market to increase by USD 755.65 million between 2023 to 2028, Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The small wind turbine market size is expected to grow by USD 755.65 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing investments in renewable energy are notably driving the small wind turbine market. However, factors such as the declining cost of solar PV modules may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis), Installation Sites (Onshore and Offshore), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the small wind turbine market including Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind, BP Plc, Chava Wind LLC, City Windmills Ltd., EOCYCLE, GRESA GROUP Co., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Leviathan Energy LLC, Northern Power Systems Srl, Oy Windside Production Ltd., SD Wind Energy Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, Superwind GmbH, TUGE Energia, V Air Wind Technologies, Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd., and Viking Wind.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

ArborWind: The company offers small wind turbines such as ArborWind PT180, which is a vertical axis wind turbine that uses proprietary technology.

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The horizontal axis segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The horizontal axis wind turbines have various advantages such as high generating capacity, variable pitch blade capacity, and improved efficiency. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing energy security needs.

Geography

APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India hold a major share when it comes to the global economy due to the race toward industrialization and urbanization.

Small Wind Turbine Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist small wind turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the small wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the small wind turbine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of small wind turbine market companies

Small Wind Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 755.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aelius Turbina, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., ArborWind, BP Plc, Chava Wind LLC, City Windmills Ltd., EOCYCLE, GRESA GROUP Co., Hi VAWT Technology Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Kliux Energies International Inc., Leviathan Energy LLC, Northern Power Systems Srl, Oy Windside Production Ltd., SD Wind Energy Ltd., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd, Superwind GmbH, TUGE Energia, V Air Wind Technologies, Vaata Smart Pvt. Ltd., and Viking Wind Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

