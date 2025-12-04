SMALLER GATHERING, BIGGER MOMENT: CONSUMERS LEAN INTO PREMIUM CHOICES FOR INTENTIONAL INDULGENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Pre Brands' Grass-Fed, Grass-Finished Beef Offers Premium, Better-For-You Options For Elevated Holiday Dining

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers across the country begin to plan their holiday meals, retailers are seeing a significant shift in a move to quality over quantity. Sixty-five percent say they'd rather invest in one high-quality experience than several lesser ones*, and that mindset is showing up at the holiday table, with more consumers choosing to splurge intentionally, upgrading their menus with premium beef that feels special, memorable, and worth savoring.

This holiday season, Pre® Brands is helping home cooks elevate meals with a portfolio of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef options that are perfect for appetizers, sides or entrees. Learn more at www.EatPre.com.

This year, lean-red meat has been the go-to choice for consumers who seek delicious and indulgent options that support their health goals, and this is no exception in the holiday season which is often saturated with "food noise." No matter what your budget, Pre® Brands is helping home cooks elevate holiday meals with a portfolio of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef options that meet the moment, perfect for hosting a full festive evening, creating a standout dish for a cozy gathering, or beefing up appetizers or sides.

Pre Brands' new holiday recipe collection showcases how thoughtful preparation and high-quality ingredients can transform even simple dishes into indulgent experiences. Highlights include:

95% Lean Ground Beef - Even everyday comfort dishes can feel elevated when made with cleaner, better-for-you beef. Pre's Beef Stuffed Mushrooms turn a classic appetizer into a richer, more satisfying bite, with savory ground beef baked into tender cremini caps for a crowd-pleasing upgrade to any gathering. Sirloin - With rich marbling and standout flavor, sirloin brings an unmistakable sense of occasion. Transform it into a sophisticated Italian classic with Pre's Braciole recipe: thin slices of beef rolled around a savory filling, braised in tomato sauce, and simmered to tender perfection. New York Strip – Packing a flavorful punch, New York Strip is the perfect way to elevate appetizers. Try this New York Strip Venetian Cicchetti, which features the premium cut served on crusty, garlic-y bread with Boursin cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. Filet Mignon - A signature cut for those who want to truly treat themselves. Pre's Filet Mignon with Green Olive Caper Butter, Asparagus & Poached Egg layers briny herbaceousness with seasonal simplicity. It's a splurge-worthy plate that feels restaurant-level without requiring an entire feast.



"Rather than over-consuming this holiday season, many are focusing on making each meal count," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. "With high-quality, responsibly sourced beef that delivers on both taste and nutrition, Pre's cuts and recipes make it easy to create a standout holiday experience."

As 72% of shoppers plan to prioritize value and quality over quantity in their holiday food purchases this season^, Pre's premium cuts and seasonal recipes are delivering a better-for-you option that feels festive, satisfying and memorable.

Not sure where to start with your holiday meal this season? EatPre.com has everything you need to know to cook the perfect steak with any method (including this handy steak temperature chart ), festive and cozy holiday recipes and more. Pre's portfolio of products is available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram .

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Find a retailer near you at www.eatpre.com/store-locator. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100 % pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®'s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram .

*Mintel, Food & Drink Trends 2025

^NielsenIQ, 2025 Consumer Outlook

