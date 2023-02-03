Smaller U-Haul Store in Edmond to Close after Larger Center Opens Nearby

EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul® store at 610 S. Broadway in Edmond will end its lease and close its doors on Feb. 4 after 12 years of serving the local community.

The facility has been open since 2011. Eight Team Members will be let go due to the closure.

Customers of the closing store can find a full line of DIY moving and self-storage products and services just a half-mile away at the U-Haul store at 915 S. Broadway , which opened in September 2022. The new Edmond U-Haul store offers truck and trailer sharing, boxes, moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers, towing equipment and much more.

Renovations to the former auto body shop via the ecofriendly U-Haul Adaptive Reuse program will soon produce a wide range of self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. A covered drive-in area offers customers protection from the weather when loading and unloading possessions.

"We went from a .94-acre property to this 6.4-acre property, so we're able to better serve our customers," said Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Oklahoma City president. "We're growing in Oklahoma and are pleased to continue expanding our services here."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

U-Haul neighborhood dealers in and around Edmond continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer .

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul