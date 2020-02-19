Smallest 36-V, 4-A power module cuts solution size by 30%

The TPSM53604 can operate in ambient temperatures as high as 105°C to support rugged applications in factory automation and control, grid infrastructure, test and measurement, industrial transport, and aerospace and defense.

By pairing the TPSM53604 with a compact step-down module such as the TPSM82813 and TPSM82810, engineers can create a complete power solution from a 24-V input down to the point of load, while minimizing design time and effort.

Key benefits and features of the TPSM53604

Shrink and simplify the power solution : Its total area of 85 mm 2 for a single-sided layout is the smallest solution for common 24-V, 4-A industrial applications. The standard QFN footprint helps simplify design and thereby reduce time to market.

Its total area of 85 mm for a single-sided layout is the smallest solution for common 24-V, 4-A industrial applications. The standard QFN footprint helps simplify design and thereby reduce time to market. Efficiently dissipate heat at high ambient temperatures : 42% of the TPSM53604's QFN package footprint touches the board, enabling more efficient heat transfer compared to competing ball-grid-array (BGA) packages. In addition, the module's buck converter integrates MOSFETs with low drain-source on resistance (R DS(on) ) to enable conversion efficiency of 90% at 24 V to 5 V. Watch the video, "Enhancing power supply performance with the TPSM53604 power module," for more details.

42% of the TPSM53604's QFN package footprint touches the board, enabling more efficient heat transfer compared to competing ball-grid-array (BGA) packages. In addition, the module's buck converter integrates MOSFETs with low drain-source on resistance (R ) to enable conversion efficiency of 90% at 24 V to 5 V. Watch the video, "Enhancing power supply performance with the TPSM53604 power module," for more details. Easily meet EMI standards: The TPSM53604's integrated high-frequency bypass capacitors and lack of bond wires help engineers meet the electromagnetic interference (EMI) standard defined by CISPR (Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques) 11 Class B limits.

Package, availability and pricing

The TPSM53604 is now available from TI and authorized distributors in a 5-mm-by-5.5-mm QFN package. Pricing starts at US$3.65 in 1,000-unit quantities. The TPSM53604 evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$49. Production quantities of the TPSM53602 (2-A) and TPSM53603 (3-A) modules are also now available from TI and authorized distributors. Pricing starts at US$2.64 and US$3.21 in 1,000-unit quantities, respectively.

