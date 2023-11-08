SmallRig Introduces the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go

News provided by

SmallRig

08 Nov, 2023, 15:35 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of lightweight lighting solutions has emerged as a prevalent trend within content creation, especially in facilitating mobility to diverse shooting scenarios, ranging from indoor settings to outdoor environments. In response to demands for a compact, lightweight, flexible video light, SmallRig has introduced the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go.

Continue Reading
SmallRig RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go
SmallRig RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go
Check the video for more details
Check the video for more details

The palm-sized, hand holdable RC 60B, measures only 300 x 270 x 115mm (11.8 x 10.6 x 4.5in), weighs only 650g (1.43lb), and offers impressive performance and capabilities. With a standard reflector, the powerful RC 60B video light produces 54,300 lux at 0.5m (1.64ft). The high-quality Bi-Color LEDs offer color temperature control from 2,700K-6,500K to simulate natural light sources or create special moods and professional lighting effects.

The built-in battery provides 45 minutes at full output and 75 minutes in ECO mode. You can connect a USB-C PD charger, PD Power Bank, and V-mount battery for non-stop power!

The real test of a video light is its ability to provide natural, precise, consistent lighting. The RC 60B produces impressive CRI 97+ and SSI 89 color rendering, TLCI 98+ and TM-30Rf 96 reproduction consistency/color fidelity accuracy, and TM-30Rg 100 saturation!

The 1.3" LCD displays brightness, color temperature, power level, special effects, and more. Separate knobs control color temperature and illumination, and a mode button quickly switches functions. Special Effects include Flash, Paparazzi, Lightning, Fireworks, Party, Faulty Bulb, TV, Flame and Breath.

The intelligent active temperature control silently cools the light while producing only 26dB at 1m (3.28ft) in normal mode and only 23dB in ECO mode, ideal for noise-free video recording.

The kit includes the RC 60B, mini Reflector, Support Column, Handle, Power Bank Clip, USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable, and padded case (at 1.5kg/3.3lb, you can take it everywhere!). A mini Softbox, PD Charger, 65~100W PD Power bank, and V-Mount battery are available separately.

For more details, please go to www.smallrig.com

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creation with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig programs with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271473/SmallRig_RC_60B_PortableCOB_LED_Video_Light.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMhSb3VkIuM

Also from this source

SmallRig Introduces the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go

SmallRig Introduces the RC 60B Portable COB LED Video Light for creators on the go

The adoption of lightweight lighting solutions has emerged as a prevalent trend within content creation, especially in facilitating mobility to...
SmallRig bringt mobiles Video-Kit SmallRig X Brandon Li auf den Markt

SmallRig bringt mobiles Video-Kit SmallRig X Brandon Li auf den Markt

Um das gesamte Potenzial Ihres Mobiltelefons zu erschließen, hat SmallRig ein Zubehör-Ökosystem entwickelt, das Ihnen hilft, Ihre mobile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.