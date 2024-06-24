Smalls Sliders® Announces Strategic Growth Plan with Company Can Development

Industry Disrupting Cheeseburger Slider Brand Set to Open Company-Owned and Operated Cans, Starting in the Fall of 2024

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider brand that is painting the restaurant industry Smorange™, has announced that is accelerating the brand's growth plans by developing Company-owned and operated Cans. The very first Company-owned Can for the groundbreaking concept will be dropping in Georgia.

Smalls Sliders is set to open Company-owned and operated Cans, Starting in the Fall of 2024 Smalls Sliders is the fastest growing QSR cheeseburger slider brand that is painting the restaurant industry Smorange™ With over 250 Cans open or under development, the brand is poised for growth across new and existing markets as it ramps up expansion beyond its Southeast roots.

With over 250 Cans open or under development, the brand is poised for growth across new and existing markets as it ramps up expansion beyond its Southeast roots. To further build upon this foundation, the brand is launching this Company Can initiative to invest in its long-term success while simultaneously elevating its franchise footprint across key regions and states. Through a robust pipeline in place, Smalls Sliders is now projecting that the brand will reach 40 open Cans in 2024.

"Smalls Sliders has truly emerged in the QSR space," said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. "The development of our new Company-owned Cans signifies the commitment and investment in the longevity and health of our special brand. By augmenting our franchise focus with the Company expansion of our footprint in key regions, like our home state of Georgia, we aim to enhance our brand presence and solidify our pathway to being a dominant player in the QSR industry."

Notably, the brand also recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top New & Emerging Franchises list for the second year in a row, indicating the intense draw and growth potential the concept continues to present.

"Our Company-owned Cans initiative allows us to accelerate growth throughout the country," noted Maria Rivera, Chief Executive Officer of Smalls Sliders. "Starting with Georgia while we explore development opportunities in South Carolina, Central Florida, and Tennessee, allows us to strategically scale our operations and meet the growing demand for our brand in both new and existing markets."

Smalls Sliders currently has Cans open across Louisiana and Mississippi, with a robust pipeline of growth set across 18 states in the Southeast and the Midwest. Likewise, Smalls Sliders has expanded its target growth markets to Utah, Colorado, Kentucky and more, ramping up to officially paint the nation its signature 'Smorange™' color.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature 'Smorange™' colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 250 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation's Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its "Breakout Brands of 2023", and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list in 2023 and 2024.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by industry veteran Maria Rivera, and is backed by 10 Point Capital, and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

